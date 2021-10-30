New version of Microsoft Defender has leaked images

Still in its Preview version, Microsoft Defender should count with some important interface improvements and new features focused on increasing computer security, such as more efficient scans, virus scanning based on cloud reports and general program optimizations, for example. Although leaks confirm that the developer is working on modifications to the system’s native antivirus, so far we didn’t have images about the program’s new design or suggestions for features that should arrive in the next version.





This week a Twitter user identified as ‘WalkingCat’ shared a Microsoft Store access link to the Windows Defender Preview, identifying that the new app will also run on Windows 10 as long as the build is 19041.0 or later. Although the program is available in the store, a warning of ‘Your account is not yet authorized to use Microsoft Defender’ prevents us from checking in advance the advances implemented by the company in the software, but fortunately one user managed to circumvent this restriction.

In the images it is possible to notice that the interface has received significant changes compared to the version present in Windows 10, however the look still looks unfinished and missing some features, something that is not a surprise given that Microsoft has not yet released access to the program . Among the new features we can note the presence of ‘Identity’ and ‘Connections’ shortcuts, which may be related to the creation of multiple profiles and scanning of devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network, the same feature that is available in ESET antivirus, for example .