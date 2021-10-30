New Xbox Store on Microsoft Store is available in Brazil

With the arrival of Windows 11, Microsoft recently released to Brazil a new version of its app store. The visual change also happened in the company’s e-commerce for the web, which now puts more emphasis on Xbox and gained integration with xCloud.

Fans started noticing the changes in early October, when the design reached countries like Canada. Twitter user “Tamelucas” was one of the first to notice the change, which is now being widely unleashed. See, below, a comparison between the old and the new version on the page of Red Dead Redemption 2, in the Google Chrome browser for computers.

Old version of Xbox store Current version of the Xbox store

In addition to the graphics, the games pages are with additional information compared to the old ones. From now on, it is possible to include titles in the wish list, more easily access code redemptions and even check accessibility information in games.

Sea of ​​Thieves, for example, shows that accessibility features such as narrated game menus, spatial audio, on-demand tutorials and single analog gameplay are present in the game. Another good news is the list of supported languages, which indicates in which languages ​​the audio, interface and subtitles of each game are available.

The new store also allows games to be installed directly on the computer or console, in addition to allowing access to titles that are in the xCloud library (if the player is a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber).

It is also worth noting that the store redirects all linked links like the Microsoft Store to Xbox domains. In other words, the trend is for the games brand to gain more space and independence in the store’s web version.

So, what did you think of the new look of the new features of the new Microsoft Store? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!