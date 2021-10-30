Next to the sale, São Paulo asks and Bóia is out of the game of Juventude – 10/29/2021

Paulinho Bóia’s move to Metalist, in Ukraine, is getting closer and closer to being made official. At the request of São Paulo, the player will not play for Juventude against Bahia, tomorrow (30), for the Brazilian Championship. The trend is for the negotiation to be completed in the coming days.

São Paulo is negotiating with the Ukrainian club the sale for 1.8 million euros (R$ 11.7 million). The Morumbi team has 90% of the rights of the 23-year-old player. Even if the sale is completed, Bóia will only be able to act for Metalist in January, when the window for European transfers opens. Still, he must travel to Ukraine beforehand for medical examinations.

The player’s fatigue, however, negotiates with the Ukrainian club when the striker would travel to Europe. Metalist’s wish is for him to go this year to undergo medical examinations and adapt to the country.

Paulinho Bóia is a spawn of the São Paulo youth categories and has been on the professional team since 2018. Since then, he has been loaned to Portimonense, from Portugal, to São Bento and, currently, to Juventude.

After a season in which he was used 22 times with Fernando Diniz, the forward lost space with Hernán Crespo and ended up on loan at Juventude in June. Since then, he has played 20 matches for the team from Rio Grande do Sul, scoring three goals.