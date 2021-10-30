Nine years to change the world

ANDAmid the rise of extreme weather events around the world and public pressure, negotiators from nearly two hundred countries are meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, starting Sunday, the 31st, in search of political solutions to curb global warming . Over two weeks, the 26th United Nations Climate Conference – or COP26 – will try to define rules for the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Approved in 2015, the agreement established as a goal to maintain the increase in the planet’s average temperature “well below” 2ºC in relation to the pre-industrial period, preferably up to 1.5ºC. The increase registered so far is 1.09°C, according to the last report of the IPCC, the UN’s panel of scientists, the highest scientific authority on the subject.

The countries agreed that each would define its own contribution to reduce the emission of gases that are warming the planet. It’s the equivalent of splitting the bill for an extensive banquet with nearly two hundred guests, not all of whom were at the table from the start and each ate and drank quite different amounts. Predictably, the bill does not close: the sum of the efforts that the countries promised to make until 2030 has put the world on the path of a warming of 2.7ºC by the end of this century, according to the conclusion of a report released this week by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

In 2020, global emissions of greenhouse gases had a reduction of 6.4% compared to the previous year, but the drop is not due to the efforts of countries to contain the climate crisis. The number only reflects the shrinkage of economies due to the pandemic. against the world, Brazil registered a 9.5% increase in its emissions last year. For this year, the expectation is that global emissions will return to a level close to that of 2019. There are just over nine years to go until the end of 2030, the deadline adopted for the fulfillment of the commitments assumed by each country.

“What we do in the next five years will determine the future of humanity in the next millennium,” he told Piauí British chemist Sir David King, founder of the Climate Repair Center at Cambridge University. “It’s serious: this is our last chance,” continued the scientist, who was the British government’s scientific advisor for seven years and, for another four years, the government’s special representative on climate change – King led British negotiators at the conference. Paris climate. “If in Glasgow we have an understanding of the level and imminence of the threat to humanity, then we can have the right policy responses.”

For the researcher, the appropriate policy response involves giving up coal, oil and natural gas for energy generation – the burning of these fossil fuels is the main source of gases that aggravate the greenhouse effect and are responsible for global warming (in In the case of Brazil, however, the main sources of these gases are deforestation and agriculture). It is still necessary to restore the ice in the Arctic region and remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere on a large scale and quickly, in addition to equipping the different countries to adapt to the impacts of global warming already contracted by humanity.

“This is my minimum requirement for a safe world,” he said. King acknowledged that his claims are ambitious and that some of them will not even be under negotiation at COP26, before pointing out what he would consider a satisfactory outcome of the conference: “I think it is quite possible that we can reach a good agreement on leaving fossil fuels on the ground. ”

NThe negotiators’ agenda in Glasgow is the discussion of rules for the implementation of the Paris Agreement. One of the main issues involved in the negotiation involves the regulation of the carbon market through which countries can purchase credits from other nations or from private entities to help fulfill their emissions reduction promises, among other mechanisms. Delegations need to decide how these credits will be accounted for by each country, among other points that have been causing an impasse in discussions since the previous conference.

Another issue that should mobilize negotiators in Glasgow involves the financing that rich countries have pledged to developing countries to help them reduce their emissions and adapt to the effects of the climate crisis. The agreement was that it would be 100 billion dollars a year from 2020, and the Paris Agreement was only possible after this commitment. However, so far the volume raised is around 80 billion dollars a year. Negotiations will start under a climate of mistrust if there is no clear signal of new resources. “The ability of developing countries to return to believe in developed countries in the climate game depends on the commitment of funding,” he told Piauí biologist Izabella Teixeira, former minister of the environment.

In addition to the distrust caused by the lack of financial assistance, there are other asymmetries between countries in the context of the climate conference. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, COP26 participants from countries classified on the UK’s “red list” will be forced to quarantine. The list included 54 countries – including Brazil – until early October, when it was reduced to seven, all in South and Central America.

The move partly alleviated criticism of the British government, but it did not allay the feeling that not all delegations will arrive on equal terms in Glasgow, where accommodation costs during the conference have risen to unaffordable levels. For lawyer Stela Herschmann, a specialist in environmental law, the pandemic accentuates inequality between countries in a space that should be equitable. “There was already an imbalance in other COPs due to financial issues, access to travel that was always very expensive, and even because of the countries’ capacity to prepare and send delegations,” he said.

The Glasgow conference will be the first face-to-face meeting of delegations since COP25, held in December 2019 in Madrid. It was scheduled for last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic, and the preliminary rounds of negotiations that took place during the year were carried out remotely. But diplomacy tends to work best face-to-face, and eye-to-eye commitments tend to be more solid and ambitious. “Zoom’s dynamic favors the lowest common denominator, but for climate change that’s not enough,” he told Piauí a member of Itamaraty who preferred to remain anonymous so as not to alienate his superiors.



ANDthere is, finally, the ghost of Covid-19 hovering around the conference, which is expected to attract up to 30,000 participants from every country in the world, according to estimates published by the British press. Europe is the only region in the world where the number of Covid-19 cases was rising last week, despite high vaccination rates. Scotland recorded in early September the highest number of new Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, although the number of deaths and hospital admissions has fallen as vaccination advances – 71.5% of the Scottish population is fully vaccinated.

COP26’s security protocols are strict. Participants will have to present the result of a quick test taken on the same day to access the conference space. But a case that is not identified by the tests could infect people coming from countries with very different realities of access to the vaccine. A possible outbreak could remove important negotiators from several countries, especially those sending smaller delegations.

“I’m afraid this is a super-scattering event,” said Sir David King in the interview with Piauí. “How can this be a successful COP if key nations are not represented by key people?” he asked. At 82, the British chemist has already taken three doses of vaccine and is going to participate in the conference, but he would prefer that much of it was carried out remotely.

I asked King what contribution Brazil could make to help move the world towards a future of 1.5ºC. The Briton said that, in the past, the country has contributed like few other nations to face the climate crisis, due to the protection of forests. “I regret that Brazil has retreated from this position and that it has lost large areas of forest again every year,” he said. “What I would like to see from Brazil is a clear commitment that there will be no more deforestation in the coming years, and that there will be encouragement to reforest areas that have already been destroyed.”