‘Not a man’ · TV News

Eliminated from A Fazenda 2021, Tati Quebra Barraco was surprised by Gui Araujo’s attitude. This Friday (29), the singer said that her former colleague in confinement was false and that he committed more evils against her than her declared rival, Rico Melquiades. “You’re not a man,” he snapped.

During the recording of A Fazenda – Última Chance, Tati stepped on Anitta’s ex-boyfriend with eleven negative adjectives . The pawn received the plates of traitor, coward, deceit, cruel, disingenuous, ungrateful, dishonest, liar, false, gossip and insufferable.

Rodrigo Faro questioned the confined about the attack, but Tati cut the beginning of the answer to continue with the criticism: “You were a person who hugged me right away, and so did I. You said that I read the game just like yours. . What I saw here, that you spoke of me, I think you first need to learn to be a man. I thought you were a man, you are not!”.

“A million and a half is good for everyone, but if you don’t have a head, it’s over in two stages. You’re the person in the house that hurt me the most. I really didn’t go looking for friendship, but I really enjoyed it. You. How many times have I heard people speaking ill of you, but I have never opened my mouth to judge or question,” continued the artist.

“What I saw here that you did to me, that’s why there were so many signs. I even expected Rico, because we didn’t have a good relationship in the end. Even he didn’t do half of what you did to me, from what I saw here”, vented Tati.

Araujo tried to clean up and said that the blame for the attack was related to the dynamics of the painting, as there were few positive signs. “Coming from Tati, who is a person I like, has a little more weight. Several times I received bad signs that didn’t change me at all. It doesn’t change what I think of her, how much I felt welcomed by her”, countered the pawn.

“I have a calm heart, I know I wasn’t dishonest about what I felt. If anyone can say something I said about her, there won’t be,” said the former MTV.

The dynamic will be shown in full on Sunday (31), starting at 3:15 pm, at Hora do Faro. Check out an excerpt of the clash:

