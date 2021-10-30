Novel ‘Genesis’: Tamar despairs of Judah’s reaction after Onan’s death

O Tamar’s suffering (Juliana Xavier) at novel “Genesis” she returns with strength in the face of the tragic death of her second husband, Onã (Caio Veagati). By decision of Judah (Thiago Rodrigues), the girl from Canaan is taken back to her father’s house without being able to give a child to her two husbands, anticipates the purepeople. “Please, Mr. Judah. ​​Don’t send me back to my father’s house. I can help. I can work for you,” he begs.

However, the pastor does not give his arm to cheer. “It’s the best thing to do right now,” he claims, who will be saved from death thanks to Tamar. The widow settles the blow and cries. “So… pack your things… Tomorrow…”, Judah continues, being interrupted by his daughter-in-law.

“Please. You are my family”, begs Tamar, humiliated by her mother-in-law because of the deaths of Er (Tiago Marques) and Onã. “Yes. We are his family. But, for now, he is a widow in his father’s house”, counters the son of Jacob (Petronio Gontijo). “Calm down. Let me finish. She stays a widow in her father’s house until Selá (Guilherme Seta) grows up and is old enough to get married,” she proposes, quoting her youngest son.

Novel ‘Genesis’: Tamar Begs Judah for Help

And Judah claims that as soon as Shelah is old, Tamar will be called to have her third marriage, giving the girl hope. “Really?” he asks. “Really,” nods Er, Onan, and Selah’s father. With a choked voice, the sufferer again insists on staying at her father-in-law’s house.

“I can wait here. I want to be with Mrs. Muriel, with you. Help,” he asks in vain. “It’s already decided. It’s better. For you, for Muriel. At least for the time being”, he emphasizes. “Please. Go to bed. We’re all tired. Tomorrow morning pack your things. Hira (Sandro Pedroso) will accompany you back to Timna”, he adds.

“Tamar cries more, but nods, then gets up and hurried out to her room”, asks for the text of the plot that is in its final weeks. The first Brazilian TV serial to premiere after the beginning of the pandemic, “Genesis” was divided into seven phases (Adam and Eve/Diluvio/Tower of Babel/Ur dos Caldeus/Abraão/Jacó/José) and added more than 450 actors.

Novel ‘Genesis’: Juliana Xavier extols Tamar’s overcoming

After a series of dramas, Tamar will come back on top. And an interview with Purepeople, Juliana Xavier exalted this personality of her girl. “Tamar needs to have the courage to take a stand in front of the facts that occur in her life. And that’s admirable about her. And for the time she lived, it also makes her very resilient, different from other women who were always in a place of inferiority”, she points out.