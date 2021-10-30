“Novelty” by Mancini does not please the fans or Grêmio players

Vagner Mancini, looking for more suitable formations for Grêmio, tested the system with three defensive midfielders, using Thiago Santos, Villasanti and Lucas Silva. However, it is worth remembering that this model does not please players or fans. Nor does it give results on the field.

In this formation, Lucas Silva takes the place of Jean Pyerre, who has a great chance of heating up the bench in Sunday’s game (31) against Palmeiras. So, the idea is to strengthen the team’s marking power, putting one more man in the defense sector.

But this has already been tested and used by Felipão and the results were not good. In fact, it was one of the things that helped the coach to gain the players’ dislike. Some even made statements indicating that they prefer a more offensive team, one that puts pressure on opponents and seeks the goal.

Anyway, it’s good to make it clear: this was just one of the formations tested by Vagner Mancini. It is excellent that the coach makes variations in training, even so that he has cards up his sleeve and uses them during matches. But, it’s also worrying to think that this old solution can be used again.

Mancini with a full week to define the team

With 12 games to go before Grêmio finishes its participation in the Brasileirão 2021, some believe that it will take six victories not to fall. It’s just the same amount the team made in 26 matches.

If he wins every game at home, he escapes from playing Serie B in 2022. However, there are Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG, among other quarries that will visit the Arena. Mancini will earn R$1 million if he takes the team out of the hole, maybe he deserved even more, about R$5 million.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA