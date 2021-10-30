Obama returns to the world stage to boost Biden at COP26

Former US President Barack Obama heads to next week’s big climate conference in Glasgow to try to convince the world that America is more about Joe Biden than Donald Trump — at least when it comes to fighting change climate. And at least when you look at the country as a whole and not just what’s going on in Washington, where the president’s climate agenda has been severely cut in Congress.

It’s an extremely unusual appearance by a former president at a world leaders event, but Obama’s advisers and friends told the CNN International that the former president wants to help Biden regain world faith in American leadership on this issue, and get the global alliance back on track after four years of Trump.

Obama “has a global following,” said John Podesta, who has worked on climate issues at the Obama White House and remains in contact with the former president.

“Poll after poll shows that young people, in particular, are desperate to know if democracy can work, if politicians are up to the task. They see Obama as a source of inspiration and whoever speaks as he is,” he said.

Obama’s presence at COP26 began with suggestions from climate activists. That, however, really took shape in the conversation with John Kerry, his former secretary of state and Biden’s presidential special envoy for climate, people familiar with the conversations told the CNN.

The White House was eager for help, officials said, who chose not to reveal names to discuss backroom conversations.

Still, Obama’s trip doesn’t just reflect recognition at the Biden White House and beyond how much international faith in America has diminished during the Trump years. It also reflects an awareness of how much more Obama connects with people across the world, even now as a former president, than Biden as the president actually in the Oval Office.

Even when Obama was most popular in America, he was always much more popular abroad, with his election looking like a symbol of the world superpower embracing internationalism and a new, forward-looking generation.

Obama remains an inspiring figure around the world, especially with young people, to whom he will devote much of his time while in Scotland.

In coordination with his own foundation and Columbia University’s School of Climate, he will hold a roundtable with young activists (including many who are alumni of his global scholarship programs) and urge business leaders to accelerate their own investments in clean energy.

A State Department official called Obama “one of our strongest global advocates for action,” adding that he will be “a welcome voice” in describing the rare team approach for two presidents.

Can you do what they say?

Biden hopes to be more than aspiration talk and empty promises. Obama hopes to be seen as more than a geopolitical celebrity and instead use his credibility and popularity to support Biden.

This is especially the case with the president trying to convince the country and the world to see the $500 billion in funding that survived Congress’s infrastructure talks as a success, not a failure, for falling far short of its original goal.

Many people think it might work. But after Trump, they have their doubts.

“Obama was one of the architects of the Paris Agreement and President Biden confirmed that the United States is fully committed to climate action,” said Carolina Schmidt, Chile’s Environment Minister and chair of the last meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) , held in 2019, at a time of intense international panic over Trump’s policy, guided by his conspiracy that climate change is a Chinese hoax.

Trump announced in 2017 that he was pulling out of the Paris Accords, built around country-by-country commitments to cut carbon emissions through government action. Biden re-entered the deal in one of his first job changes.

But, added Schimdt, “we need not just leaders, but concrete commitments from all countries — but especially from the big emitters — following the signs of being carbon neutral by 2050 at the latest. In that sense, all the commitments of the United States, helping to achieve these global agreements, are good news.”

After asking to speak anonymously, a European Union diplomat was more blunt about how Biden’s difficulties in getting his agenda through Congress were perceived, even with the current and former president coming to Scotland.

“It’s great to see the US back at the forefront of the global climate struggle. But what you manage to do internally is as important as what you bring to the table internationally,” said the diplomat. “So the international pressure is great and without all these additional diplomatic efforts, we would certainly be in a worse place, but there is a persistent question: can you do what you say?”

Biden sees combating climate change as an existential issue and a high priority for his presidency, and advisers argue he is taking the direction Obama set out, but trying to make it a reality. This holds true for much of what is in the infrastructure bill, but also for a number of executive actions and regulations that the White House is implementing on its own.

Role reversal

Biden was chosen as running mate in 2008, in part to shore up Obama’s lack of experience and credibility in foreign affairs at the time.

Now the roles are reversed and Obama will be the only one to support Biden. Be careful not to overshadow Biden, however, Obama will only arrive at the COP on November 8, a week after Biden’s presentation at the event, which begins this Monday. That moment was carefully sequenced: Obama will deliver a formal address to the assembled diplomats, but it will be after most of the world’s leaders leave.

Podesta helped lead Obama’s efforts at the White House for the 2015 Paris Climate Accords and was one of the climate activists who asked the former president to address this year’s COP to help make the case. He said there are critical messages Obama is uniquely positioned to convey about America’s reaffirmation after Trump, but also about how local efforts to combat climate change continued in the US even as Trump pulled out of the international deal.

“Even with someone trying furiously to go in the opposite direction, the United States stayed the course because people of goodwill in local offices and in governors’ mansions across the country came out and kept us on track,” said Podesta. “That’s a different story than, ‘Oh, you can’t trust the United States because they elected Trump.’ You hear that a lot. And this is the other way to think about it.”

As Obama heads to Scotland, his foundation is pumping out materials about its own work, taking the international climate talk to this point. This includes a video he narrates, taken from his appearance at the COP15 conference in Copenhagen during the first year of his presidency, in which an international climate deal fell short, and follows the diplomatic work he led during the rest of his presidency, which culminated in the Paris Accords.

With an argument that will pick up in Scotland, he says in the video: “Paris gives us the vehicle to make the necessary changes, but what is still needed is the will and activism of citizens who are pressing their governments to be ambitious.”

There is also an oral history of climate work ending with Obama and some of the advisers most involved in the Paris negotiations addressing “The work that remains.”

“A testament to, I think, their resilience was the fact that my successor in the White House unilaterally decided to back out of the Paris Accords — and yet, despite what could have been a major symbolic coup that toppled the entire agreement, every other country in the world stayed with him,” Obama said in that story.

“So even though we were on the sidelines, all the other important countries said, no, let’s keep going. And now we have a US government that is once again prepared to take the lead in this process.”

“He knows he’s passing the baton,” said Podesta, who is also part of this oral history, “but he knows he has an important role to play.”

(*This text has been translated. Click here to read the original in English)