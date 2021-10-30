Offer alert: Motorola Moto E20 starting at $799 with Free Shipping

Launched in Brazil by Motorola in September, the Moto E20 arrives on the market focused on serving users who are looking for an entry-level smartphone that is below a thousand reais, bring a balanced technical sheet for its category and allow access to social networks, browse on the internet and using messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram, for example.

Equipped with UNISOC T606 processor and Mali-G57 GPU, this model it is not ideal for those who want to run heavy games or stress the hardware with applications that demand a higher performance, as the phone has only 2 GB of RAM memory and will probably owe the amount of background processes.

Following the specifications, the Moto E20 has a screen 6.5-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution and drop-shaped front notch, design we still find on cheaper phones. The camera suite isn’t the best either, including a 5MP front camera and two rear sensors, the primary with 13MP f/2.2 resolution and the secondary with 2MP for depth detection.