OLX has 150 new job openings across the country

The biggest buy and sell site in Brazil, OLX announced more than 150 job openings in the most varied areas of activity. In addition to employment opportunities, the company offers all the support and equipment to work from the comfort of your home. Check out!

OLX Announces Home Office Job Opportunities

The hours are quite flexible and the intention is for its employees to be able to balance work with their personal tasks. The company also offers some psychological aids, yoga classes and is always encouraging its employees to take care of their physical and mental health.

There are approximately 150 job openings throughout Brazil. Check out some of them below:

42 vacancies to work at OLX;

31 are for the Zap+ company;

21 are intended to meet the two mentioned above;

Operational;

Marketing;

Finances;

Strategy, etc.

To apply, candidates must meet all the requirements, being they knowledgeable in the areas of economics and sustainability, enjoying working in a team, being willing to carry out the work in a simple, effective and always motivated way.

How to apply

To be part of the team at OLX, interested candidates can apply for vacancies available through the company’s own website. There you will find all information about available opportunities, benefits and required requirements.

