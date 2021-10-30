On a rehearsal night, Sabrina Sato sambas a lot and serves water to drummers from Vila Isabel | Samba Selection

Anyone who saw Sabrina Sato in her first court rehearsal at Vila Isabel on Thursday night (28) realized how much the presenter was homesick for samba (see more in the videos above and below) .

Excited, she didn’t stop samba for a minute, killed her longing for friends from various segments of the school, had fun with a child samba dancer, showed that she already has the samba – which pays homage to Martinho da Vila – on the tip of her tongue and even in the At the time the drums stopped for a drink of water, it was the presenter who was helping to serve the drink for her drummers.

In quick conversation with the g1, Sabrina spoke of her longing for samba and the anxiety of returning to Marquês de Sapucarí: “Carnival is joy, unity, love and freedom. After such a difficult period, only the biggest party in the world is able to bring a little happiness to the Brazilian people”.

“In 2022, if everyone is already vaccinated, we will certainly have the carnival of carnivals! Lots of samba, party, hug, kiss and especially happiness. My heart is racing, now… I can’t wait to cross the avenue next door from the blue and white family of Vila Isabel.”

The rehearsal marked Sabrina’s first meeting with the community of Vila Isabel. She had even been at the scene when she was introduced back to the role of queen of drums, but had not yet rehearsed with the school segments.

Unidos de Vila Isabel promises to make an exciting fashion show in 2022, with a plot that will honor the singer Martinho da Vila (see more at the end of this article). The blue-and-white from the North Zone will present the plot on the avenue “Sing, sing, my people! The Vila belongs to Martinho!”.

Sabrina Sato shines in rehearsal at Vila Isabel, in Rio

Sabrina returns to reign in 2022

In 2022, Sabrina Sato returns to be the drum queen of Unidos de Vila Isabel. Presenter has been at the post from 2011 to 2019, but in her last fashion show, in 2020, she was the queen of the association, coming to the front of the school, away from the drums.

“I have no words to thank so much love. Viva Nossa Vila”, Sato said at the time she was announced back to the post.

Sabrina Sato came to Rio for the Vila Isabel rehearsal, brought her 2-year-old daughter Zoe, and is staying at Copacabana Palace, one of the hottest addresses in the city. More than arriving at the Vila’s court, she showed part of her preparation straight from the hotel.

“Already in the preparations because today there is Unidos de Vila Isabel,” she posted in her Instagram profile stories.

Selection of samba from Vila Isabel for the 2022 carnival

Vila Isabel’s samba-enredo was chosen on the last 29th, during the recordings of the program “Seleção do Samba”, which will air on five Saturdays, from October 16th, after “Altas Horas”, broadcast on TV Globo, on Globoplay and on g1.

The public will be able to follow the choice of the samba-enredo from each of the 12 schools of the Special Group of the Rio Carnival (learn more).

The winning samba in the Vila dispute is signed by Evandro Bocão, André Diniz, Dudu Nobre, Professor Wladimir, Marcelo Valença, Leno Dias and Mauro Speranza, who beat two other competitors in the final, in an event in Cidade do Samba (see the lyrics at the end of the article).

Carnavalesco Edson Pereira explains the plot of Vila Isabel

Colors: blue and white

President: Fernando Fernandes dos Santos

Honorary President: Martinho da Vila

Carnival: Edson Pereira

Carnival Director: Luiz

Interpreters: Tinga

Drum Master: White Monkey

Drum Queen: Sabrina Sato

Plot: “Sing, sing my people! The Village belongs to Martinho!”

Composers of the finalist sambas:

Moacyr Luz, Chico Alves, Julio Alves, Rafael Tinguinha, Valdir Filho, Fadico and Claudio Russo

Evandro Bocão, André Diniz, Dudu Nobre, Professor Wladimir, Marcelo Valença, Leno Dias and Mauro Speranza

Claudio Mattos, Rafael Zimmerman, Didi Tupinambá, Diego Gaucho, Marco Moreno, Thiago Meiners and Jaiminho Harmonia (in memorian)

