On Jornal Hoje, César Tralli makes his debut and celebrates a moment with fans: ”What an honor”

Presenter César Tralli recorded and celebrated his first day in charge of ‘Jornal Hoje’

This Saturday, the 30th, the Newspaper Today starts to be commanded by César Tralli (50)!

In his social network, the journalist – who was in front of the SP1 many years ago – shared a record on his new show and celebrated the moment with fans.

“What an honor! As of today, our lunch will be here…at Jornal Hoje. Thank you very much for welcoming me with such generosity and consideration”, he said.

the husband of Titian Pine (45) commented more on the new moment in his career. “I promise to do my best so that our daily meeting at your table is the most enjoyable and valuable for you”, said.

Finally, César Tralli celebrated the achievement with fans. “Always on the menu: lots of quality information, good energy, empathy and respect. Receive my eternal gratitude and a strong hug. See you soon!”, said.

After announcing your departure from SP1, due to a “chair dance” at Globo, the presenter was presented by his former team with a special gift.

César Tralli will take the place of Maju Coutinho (43) in the Newspaper Today. The journalist was changed to the Fantastic to replace Thaddeus Schmidt (47), placed in charge of the BBB22.

César Tralli at Jornal Hoje:





Last accessed: 30 Oct 2021 – 14:20:08 (403301).