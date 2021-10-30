On Paulo Gustavo’s birthday, Humor Day in RJ, friends and family pay homage to comedian | Rio de Janeiro

The doctor Thales Bretas, her husband and father of her children, remembered Paulo’s birthday.

“Today, on YOUR birthday, we don’t have your life to celebrate anymore… But I’ll keep thanking you, forever, for the day you came into the world, and everything you’ve transformed in these 42 years you’ve lived here! I wanted to be vibrating with joy that you spread so much and deserve it! I still can’t… But I’m with our family, emanating a lot of love, and I’m sure you’ll feel it, wherever you are!”, says a part of the message.

the comedian Marcus Majella published on his Instagram the photo of a meeting of Paulo Gustavo’s friends and family. Ingrid Guimaraes and Fiorella Matteis were present.

“We spent the day sharing love, sharing the pain and remembering stories. It’s not easy, but we keep resisting and smiling.”

Paulo Gustavo’s mother, Dea Lucia, shared the special programming that the Multishow channel will have on the date.

Paulo Gustavo also received a tribute from his sister, the producer Ju Amaral, who wrote him a letter and shared it with the public.

“Today is your birthday. Unlike last year, which was marked by joy, kisses and hugs, this year, the main feeling is longing. Not having you here by our side in the physical plane hurts anymore. However, here I am, loving and doing my best to make the lives of Romeo and Gael happy, taking care of Mom, Dad, Thales and Aunt Penha – all eternally united in love and longing.”

Tata Werneck, an artist who was very close to Paulo, also went to the networks to talk about the date.

“I’m looking at our pictures… In the first one I went to visit the babies and you said, “but hey, are you going to camp here? Because baby, we visit quickly and go, okay? In the third picture having fun at a game because it was ALWAYS a special day See you. On Wednesday, at Disney, when you said ‘you guys, ngn can buy anything, right? Because Tata fills herself with a dollar bill and we already know she won’t carry a bag. I get it’. I love you so much.”

Governor Claudio Castro signed the law in honor of humorist Paulo Gustavo on October 26th.

The project is authored by the president of Alerj, deputy André Ceciliano (PT), and pays homage to all artists of the genre in the country.

1 of 1 Paulo Gustavo’s Birthday becomes Humor Day, in Rio — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1 Paulo Gustavo’s birthday becomes Humor Day, in Rio — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1

Paulo Gustavo died on May 4, aged 42, from Covid-19. He spent more than 50 days in the Hospital Copa Star, in Copacabana.

The comedian was born in Niterói on October 30, 1978 and studied theater at the Casa das Artes de Laranjeiras, in Rio, in the same class as Fábio Porchat.

The first play in which he participated was “O Surto”, in which he shared the direction with Fernando Caruso, in 2004. It was in the show that he presented for the first time the character Dona Hermínia, who would mark his career forever (see important characters by Paulo Gustavo in the video below).

The overprotective and hilarious mother got a play of her own in 2006 and arrived at the cinema seven years later.

Together, the three films of “My mother is a play” sold more than 26 million tickets between 2013 and 2020.

The third film had the highest revenue in the history of Brazilian cinema, with R$ 182 million at the box office.