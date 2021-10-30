On Paulo Gustavo’s birthday, Thales Bretas says: ‘I would like to be thrilled with the joy you spread so much and deserve! I still can’t’ | celebrities



Friends and family get together on the day Paulo Gustavo would turn 43 – instagram reproduction

Friends and family get together on the day Paulo Gustavo turns 43instagram reproduction

Posted 30/10/2021 10:54 | Updated 10/30/2021 12:48 PM

Rio – Paulo Gustavo, who died in May this year as a result of covid-19, would turn 43 on Saturday. Through Instagram, the humorist’s husband, Thales Bretas, recalled the couple’s previous celebrations and confessed that he could not be happy on this date, which was made official as the humor day, in honor of the humorist.

“I spent 8 of my 33 birthdays by your side! The first in the beginning of dating, and the last on the day you needed to be hospitalized. I lived the most beautiful years of my life! I realized my biggest dreams and projects! Together, we celebrated. every day! And on birthdays, of course, with extra doses of joy and love with friends,” began the dermatologist.

“Today, on your birthday, we don’t have your life to celebrate anymore… But I’ll keep thanking you, forever, for the day you came into the world, and everything you’ve transformed in these 42 years you’ve lived here! I wanted to be vibrating with joy that you spread so much and deserves! I still can’t… But I’m with our family emanating a lot of love, and I’m sure you will feel it, wherever you are! Thank you for transforming my world and so many people! Thank you for the husband who it was, for the father you became, for the friend, companion… For the human being with whom I was lucky enough to live a beautiful story! You really weren’t from this world… and surely this world will never be the same without you! My undying love, TB,” he wrote.

Friend of the family, Marcos Majella published a click in which he appears with Thales, his children Gael and Romeu, Déa Lúcia, Ju Amaral, Julio Marcos, Ingrid Guimarães, Fiorella Mattheis in an intimate meeting. “We spent the day sharing love, sharing the pain and reminiscing about stories. It’s not easy, but we continue to resist and smile. Thank you Thales Bretas for welcoming us with so much affection. Viva, PG. 30/10 , your birthday, now is officially #HumorDay. I love you,” he wrote.