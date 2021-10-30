On Paulo Gustavo’s birthday, Thales Bretas thrills with a special video

On the day that Paulo Gustavo would celebrate 43 years old, Thales Bretas recalled several moments with the beloved and moved everyone with memories

This Saturday, October 30th, would be the birthday of Paulo Gustavo 43 years old!

In honor of his eternal love, the humorist’s widower, Thales Bretas, made an emotional video with several special moments alongside the father of her children, Gael and Romeo, two years.

“I spent 8 of my 33 birthdays by your side! The first in the beginning of dating, and the last on the day you needed to be hospitalized. I lived the most beautiful years of my life! I realized my biggest dreams and projects! Together, we celebrated. every day! And on birthdays, of course, with extra doses of joy and love with friends”, started telling the doctor.

Thales Bretas continued the declaration full of love. “Today, on YOUR birthday, we don’t have your life to celebrate anymore… But I’ll keep thanking you, forever, for the day you came into the world, and everything you’ve transformed in these 42 years you’ve lived here! I wanted to be vibrating with joy that you spread so much and deserve it! I still can’t… But I’m with our family emanating a lot of love, and I’m sure you’ll feel it, wherever you are!”, told what he is doing.

Finally, Paulo Gustavo’s widower thanked him for the time he spent with the comedian. “Thank you for transforming my world and that of so many people! Thank you for the husband you were, for the father you became, for the friend, companion…. For the human being with whom I was lucky to live a beautiful story! You really, don’t was from this world… and surely this world will never be the same without you! My eternal love, TB. 10/30/21”, he wrote.

On Paulo Gustavo’s birthday, Thales Bretas received friends and family for a meeting in honor of the actor. It is good to remember that the date was transformed into Humor Day in Rio de Janeiro.

In May of this year, the actor died, aged 42, after spending more than 40 days in hospital fighting against the complications of covid-19.

Check out the tribute video by Thales Bretas on Paulo Gustavo’s birthday:





