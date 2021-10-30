Owner of Spoleto buys China in Box and creates R$ 1.4 billion group

The China in Box network has just changed hands. Owner of brands like Spoleto, the Rio de Janeiro group Trigo signed yesterday the acquisition of TrendFoods — an Asian food holding that also owns Gendai — in a transaction that creates a business with R$ 1.4 billion in sales. At a time of consolidation in the food service industry — a movement accelerated by the pandemic — the transaction marks the return of M&As in Grupo Trigo’s strategy, doubling the company’s sell out (sales of the group’s franchises should total R$ 690 million in this year).

“We have always positioned ourselves as a consolidator,” said Tom Moreira Leite, Grupo Trigo CEO, to Pipeline. The value of the deal was not disclosed, but it will be financed with debt and a capital increase from the partners. Singular advised the Trigo group and TrendFoods had CRG Core as advisor. The acquisition of TrendFoods comes three years after the group sold the Domino’s operation to Vinci Partners — an asset in the process of being incorporated by Burger King — which was the first experience of cariocas in delivery, a priority channel for China in Box.

Despite the crisis that befell a relevant contingent of restaurants in Brazil, Grupo Trigo’s conversations with TrendFoods were not an urgency created by the pandemic. Due to the focus on delivery, China in Box sales have grown in recent years, says Moreira Leite. The relationship between the two companies is older than the pandemic, with initial negotiations still with Robson Shiba — the businessman who founded the Asian food chain in 1992 suffered a serious motorcycle accident in early 2019, spent a long period in a coma and is still undergoing treatment. Negotiations have heated up again in recent months. Carlos Sadaki, who took over TrendFoods after Shiba’s departure, will continue to lead the brands, now as a partner of the Cariocas.

At Grupo Trigo, Domino’s is treated as an example of the success to be repeated in TrendFoods assets — this time, without selling the business. When it took over the pizza business in 2004, Domino’s was practically broke and had only 20 stores, recalled Moreira Leite. The expansion led by Grupo Trigo prepared the pizzeria chain to surpass 200 units. “We intend to double China in Box in size by 2025,” said Grupo Trigo CEO. Currently, the network has 143 units. The TrendFoods acquisition will also add 49 Gendai Japanese food restaurants. With this, Grupo Trigo will reach 613 restaurants, most of them operated by franchisees.

Structured from a vertical operation, with its own pasta and sauce factory and distribution — a cost advantage that was crucial to exempt franchisees in the worst moments of the pandemic —, Grupo Trigo started in 1999 with the Spoleto brand, which is strong in shopping malls. In the following decades, the company created by Eduardo Ourivio and Mário Chady expanded, entering Asian cuisine with Koni e Gurumê (contemporary Japanese food) and French-inspired LeBonton.

The arrival of TrendFoods is complementary to Grupo Trigo’s portfolio, said Moreira Leite. While the brands of the owner of Spoleto still concentrate most of the restaurants in shopping malls (a channel that suffered the hardships of the pandemic), the owner of China in Box is much more present in high street stores, where the delivery operation is easier. The union also creates a more digital business. “The new company is born with 51% of the revenue already coming from digital channels”, highlighted the executive. Currently, 75% of TrendFoods sales are made by delivery. At Grupo Trigo, this share is 40%.

There is also complementarity in the target audience. “Our brands are aimed at classes A and B, while China in Box has greater penetration in classes B and C, which opens a window for expansion in this audience”, predicts Moreira Leite. In Grupo Trigo’s expansion roadmap, China in Box will not be the only lever. When it comes to profitability, Moreira Leite’s big bet is Gurumê, which makes 20% margins. Comparatively, Spoleto units demand an investment of R$ 600 thousand to open franchises, yielding 10% per month with an average revenue of R$ 150 thousand.

Aimed at the wealthier classes, the Japanese Gurumê is an investment in Grupo Trigo’s proprietary restaurants — a different profile from other brands, with a focus on franchises. A Gurumê unit costs R$ 6 million and needs 80 employees to run it. “We are talking about a turnover of R$ 115 million in 2021, to have a dimension of what it means”, says the CEO of the group. Gurumê is still restricted to Rio, but the group is already structuring the arrival of the house in Brasília and São Paulo. By 2025, the number of branded restaurants should increase from five to 30. “It’s a capex and high ROE business.”

In the transformation towards digitalization, Grupo Trigo has also been investing in startups, which include Fazenda Futuro (the plant hamburger is made at the Spoleto factory in Volta Redonda) and Box Delivery — which developed a technology to deliver them to the last mile. The company also invested in GCOM, a software house that developed the company’s proprietary app. In a world where data is increasingly valuable, Grupo Trigo doesn’t want to miss the chance to get to know customers better — 13 million a year with the arrival of China in Box.