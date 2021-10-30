Palmeiras: Abel Ferreira does not remain in Verdão after the final against Flamengo, says Neto

Neto nailed the departure of Abel Ferreira do Palmeiras after the final of Libertadores 2021, against Flamengo

The host grandson stated, during the Ball Owners this Friday (29), that coach Abel Ferreira does not remain in the palm trees after the final of the Libertadores 2021. The Corinthians idol said that, according to information from an ‘important’ source, the coach has his departure from Verdão underway – regardless of the outcome of the continental tournament decision.

The former player even revealed that Juan Pablo Vojvoda, from Fortaleza, is the favorite name of the Alviverde board for the place of Portuguese. The Argentine commander has stood out in Leão do Pici, with the club currently in the classification zone for the next edition of Libertadores.

“I have information from an important source that Palmeiras will get Vojvoda, from Fortaleza. He is the name. Abel, winning or losing Libertadores, will leave Palmeiras,” declared Neto.

Velloso, a historic goalkeeper for the São Paulo team, reacted positively to the alleged hiring of Vojvoda. “I think he’s a good name. He does an impressive job at Fortaleza and already knows Brazilian football,” he analyzed.

It is worth noting that the group commanded by Abel Ferreira goes in search of the Libertadores trio on November 27, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The confrontation is initially scheduled to take place at 5 pm (GMT).