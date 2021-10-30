Palmeiras announces ticket sales schedule for the Libertadores final; see details | palm trees

This Friday, Palmeiras announced the schedule for ticket sales for the Libertadores final, on November 27, against Flamengo, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Avanti members will have priority in the purchase, which will start on the morning of next Monday, November 1st.

Sales will be carried out through the Conmebol sales system. However, the partner-fans of Palmeiras will have to redeem a code on the club’s official ticket website to access the purchase.

The release of the codes will follow specific Avanti compliance, rating and plans criteria as described below. A code will be provided by CPF which, in turn, will entitle you to purchase a ticket.

In the case of redemption of codes for dependents, the member must access the dependent’s account in a new transaction.

It will be exclusive to non-defaulting members with at least six consecutive monthly fees paid (between May and October 2021), following priority rules.

It will be exclusive to non-defaulting members in general, following priority rules.

To redeem the code, simply access your account at www.juntospalmeiras.com.br, click on the banner of the Conmebol Libertadores 2021 final and follow the redemption process. With the code in hand, enter the Conmebol website and make the purchase.

The redeemed code will be available until 23:59 on November 6th, when the deadline for using it on the Conmebol website expires. The code also expires after confirmation of purchase.