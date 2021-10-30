Passenger punches flight attendant who asked him to wear a mask

A passenger on American Airlines Flight 976 traveling from New York to Santa Ana, Calif., on Wednesday, assaulted a flight attendant after she asked him to comply with federal US travel protocol and wear a mask. the covid-19.

Mackenzie Rose, a passenger on the same flight, told Los Angeles television station CBS that the man threw two punches at the airline employee after she asked to wear protective gear. “I saw her walk down the hall. She had blood smeared on the outside of her mask.”

A second passenger, who identified himself to CBS only as Jack, claimed that there was a doctor on board who provided first aid to the flight attendant following the incident.

She suffered fractures in her nose and other areas of her face, said Paul Hartshorn Jr., a member of the country’s Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

After the attack, the flight was diverted to Denver and both the passenger and the flight attendant disembarked. She was taken to a hospital while the man was detained by police.

The case is now under investigation by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation). Doug Parker, president of American Arlines, repudiated the attack in a taped message to the public and announced that the attacker is banned from flying by the company for life.

According to him, the company has offered support to the battered commissioner, but will not be satisfied with the internal disciplinary measure alone. “We are in contact with federal agencies and doing everything possible to have him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In August, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration – federal agency responsible for civil aviation in the country) announced that, so far, it had punished 34 passengers accused of assaulting flight attendants in 2021 with fines totaling US$ 530,000, approximately R$ $3 million in today’s quote.

The agency also told The New York Times that the number of violent incidents on flights increased during the pandemic due to bad passenger behavior. As of August, the FAA had received more than 3,800 complaints. Of these, 2,867 were from travelers who refused to wear protective masks against covid-19, even though they are mandatory under a federal mandate.