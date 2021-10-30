Paulo Gustavo’s family will get together on the date the artist would turn 43

Paulo Gustavo would turn 43 years old this Saturday. And this is the first time that relatives and friends will go through the date without the presence of the actor and comedian, who died in May this year, as a result of complications from Covid-19. The day, however, will not pass by in blank. Paulo’s relatives, such as his mother, Déia Lúcia, his sister, Ju Amaral, her husband, Thales Bretas, and the couple’s children, Gael and Romeu, will gather in honor of Paulo Gustavo. Something intimate and familiar. Dona Déia Lúcia, by the way, recently moved to Rio, to be closer to her grandchildren.

Even before the actor and comedian’s birthday, fans filled social media with tributes. They also highlighted the lack that the artist makes: “It’s still surreal to think that he’s no longer with us”, appears in a message from a fan on Twitter. “Tomorrow (Saturday) would be Paulo Gustavo’s birthday. I refuse to believe that a guy as fucked up as he left so early,” lamented another. “I still can’t believe that Paulo Gustavo died. It’s serious”, says a young woman’s publication.

Read more: ‘BBB 1’ champion, Kleber Bambam boasts with a R$ 1.5 million car in the US

Musa fitness, mother of Viih Tube rocks with bikini shoot on the web at 46 years old

Paulo Gustavo died on May 4 this year, aged 42, in Rio. Since then, several tributes have been dedicated to the artist: there will be a statue in Campo São Bento, in Niterói, which is in production; in the same municipality, a street was named after him. In addition, it will be the theme of the plot of the São Clemente samba school.

Actor and comedian Paulo Gustavo with his mother, Déa Lúcia Photo: Reproduction

Also this Saturday will be celebrated in Rio, for the first time, the “Day of Humor”. This is after Governor Cláudio Castro sanctioned the law in honor of Paulo Gustavo. The project is by deputy André Ceciliano (PT), and pays homage to all artists of the genre in the country.

Paulo Gustavo, Thales Bretas and their children Photo: Reproduction – Instagram