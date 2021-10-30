PEC dos Precatórios opens space of R$ 91.6 billion in 2022 for new expenses, says government | Economy

The PEC is one of the bets of the federal government to make the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400, a social program that should replace Bolsa Família, viable. The text has already been approved by the special committee of the Chamber, but it still needs to pass through the plenary sessions of the Chamber and the Senate, with a favorable vote of 3/5 of the parliamentarians in two rounds.

The government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), predicts that the vote in the House will take place next week. The holiday, however, can make it difficult to obtain the minimum 308 votes in favor of the PEC.

According to the material released by the government, the R$91.6 billion includes:

BRL 44.6 billion arising from the limit to be stipulated for the payment of judicial debts of the federal government (precatório);

arising from the limit to be stipulated for the payment of judicial debts of the federal government (precatório); BRL 47 billion generated by the change in the expenditure ceiling correction factor, included in the same PEC.

According to the ministry, the money will be used to:

adjustment of benefits linked to the minimum wage

elevation of other mandatory expenses;

Brazil Aid;

vaccination expenses against Covid;

linkages of the ceiling to other powers and sub-ceilings.

Also according to the Ministry of Economy, R$ 6 billion of this “budget slack” will already be consumed by expenses that are also linked to the method of calculating the spending ceiling – and, therefore, will also be reviewed by the PEC.

This R$ 6 billion, by the new calculation, goes to health and education expenses and to individual and bench parliamentary amendments.

According to the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, around R$ 50 billion will go to reinforce the budget of the Auxílio Brasil program, which will replace Bolsa Família, and R$ 24 billion to adjust benefits linked to the minimum wage.

About R$ 10 billion can be spent “according to the demands of society”, according to Colnago.

Also according to Colnago, the changes that are being discussed in the PEC of the precatório are not directly related to amendments by the commission and the rapporteur.

The administration sent in the 2022 Budget not providing funds for committee and rapporteur amendments, but Congress wants money for these two types of amendments.

“The discussion will be held when the formation of the final Budget is discussed, with rapporteur Hugo Motta [relator da PEC] and other parliamentarians,” Colnago said.

The secretary admitted, however, that Congress may choose to use part of the R$ 10 billion that will be “left over” in the new open space on the roof. Otherwise, they would have to reduce discretionary expenses (investment and costing of the public machine).

“It can either use this remaining space, eventually these R$ 10 billion, assuming that there is no longer mandatory spending and other priorities, or it can also reduce our discretionary expenses, which are around R$ 98 billion,” he explained. “It will be a decision of Congress,” he added.

The PEC, according to the ministry, has the potential to expand the space within the spending ceiling in this year’s Budget by R$15 billion. The money will be used for Covid-19 vaccination expenses or “expenses related to emergency and temporary actions of a socioeconomic nature”.

Understand: what is spending ceiling

what is spending ceiling New program: Who will receive the Brazil Aid?

Minister appeals for approval of PEC of Precatório by mid-November

In general terms, the PEC sets a limit, for each financial year, for expenses with court-ordered debts — Union debts already recognized by the Courts.

In addition, the PEC changes the spending ceiling correction rule. Today, when sending the next year’s budget to Congress, in August, the Executive is based on the inflation accumulated in the previous 12 months (between July and June).

With the change, the government will start using an inflation projection between January and December, which, specifically this year, allows to increase spending. This change was not foreseen in the original PEC, but was included as a way to “circumvent” the spending ceiling.

The estimation of the rapporteur, Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), is that the changes will release almost R$ 84 billion for expenses next year, an election year. In practice, the proposal leaves room for the government to circumvent the spending ceiling, approved in 2016.

Congressional technicians have already calculated that this budget space in 2022 could be even greater.

Understand the change in the PEC of Precatório and the impact on the spending ceiling

According to estimates by Congress technicians, around R$ 50 billion would be used to boost Brazil Aid, between R$ 16 billion and R$ 20 billion to correct social security benefits linked to the minimum wage and the remainder to incorporate parliamentary amendments, such as the of rapporteur, criticized for the lack of transparency and parity among congressmen, and for the electoral fund.

The exact division of the space freed by the PEC in the spending ceiling will only be defined in the 2022 Budget vote.

In the first interview after his appointment as special secretary of the Treasury and Budget at the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago said that the fiscal trajectory is preserved, even if the PEC for court orders is approved.

Specialists in public accounts claim that the PEC weakens the Brazilian fiscal framework, in addition to being “casuistic”, that is, designed to make more spending possible in 2022, the election year.

“I want to make it very clear that the trajectory [fiscal] is preserved. The spending ceiling and fiscal measures adopted by various governments and technical teams are maintained,” said Colnago, who was a former Planning minister in the Temer government.

The Temer administration was responsible for proposing to Congress the creation of a spending ceiling, signaling to the market its commitment to controlling public spending. The ceiling was approved in 2016 and took effect in 2017.

Also officially appointed on Friday, Paulo Valle, secretary of the National Treasury, said that the “fundamentals of the ceiling” are fully maintained. He admitted that the change in the spending cap calculation rule had an impact, but said that “there is no loss”.