‘Penis plant’ blooms for the first time in 25 years in Europe

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Plant is located in Leiden Botanical Garden, Netherlands

Experts had been waiting for this moment for six years

‘Flower’ is almost 50 centimeters long

For the first time in nearly 25 years, a “penis plant” was born in Europe. The plant sprouted in a botanical garden in the city of Leiden, Holland.

The rare plant gives off a characteristic smell that resembles rotting meat, which serves to attract insects. The Dutch specimen has a 1.98 meter trunk and flowering of 48.7 centimeters last week. Botanical garden employees have been waiting for this moment for six years, since the plant, which is originally from Indonesia, was brought to the site in 2015.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Experts say this is the third record in Europe of the Amorphophallus decus silvaand, its scientific name. The species is rare as it needs a very warm environment, but with moderate humidity, a combination difficult to find in nature, as explained on the Leiden Botanical Garden website.

However, the Dutch “penis plant” has already withered and the garden expects it to bloom again a decade from now.

“During the female flowering of the plant, the spadix — the white, phallic-shaped part of the flowering — heats up and emits a pungent odor associated with rotten meat,” reported the botanical garden. “Flies and other pollinating insects like this odor and flock to the plant. They then take the pollen and transport it to other Amorphophallus decus-silvae”, explains the botanical garden.

Greenhouse director Rogier van Vugt told Dutch said in an interview with Dutch channel Omroep West that flowering attracts the attention of visitors. “And hundreds of visitors took advantage of the rare flowering of the species to visit it,” he said.

“The term amorphophallus, it actually means ‘formless penis,'” explained van Vugt. “But using a little imagination you can actually see a penis.”