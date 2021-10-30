‘Penis Plant’ of almost 2 meters blooms for the first time in 25 years

A “penis plant” bloomed in a botanical garden in the Netherlands this month. According to the Leiden University botanist, this is the third time the species has bloomed in Europe since 1997. The plant’s scientific name is Amorphophallus decus silvae.

With 1.98 meters of trunk and a “flowering” of 48.7 centimeters, the plant is six years old and was cultivated by volunteer Rudmer Postma. The flower bud was first noticed by the team in mid-September.

“Few botanical gardens have Amorphophallus decus-silvae in their collection, making flowering of the plant particularly rare,” the university said in a statement. Native to Indonesia, the species requires a very hot and humid environment to grow.

When blooming, the plant emits a rotting-meat-like odor to attract insects. As there is no other plant of this species in the garden, employees collected the pollen to use later or send it to other botanical spaces.

About a week after flowering, the botanical garden shared a new photo of the “penis plant” after the flowering phase. According to the institution, the plant “will soon collapse”.

