Petrobras has a solid result, but Bolsonaro gets in the way and the share falls 6%

despite the 72% soaring in revenue gives Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) in the third quarter, the company’s shares registered a strong fall this Friday (29).

The company’s papers, PETR3 and PETR4, fell, respectively, 6.49% and 5.90%, quoted at R$ 27.67 and R$ 27.25 each.

On Thursday night (28), the company released its results for the third quarter of this year. The oil company reversed the previous year’s loss and reported net income of R$31.1 billion. The company’s net revenue was also positive, totaling R$ 121.5 billion, an advance of 71.9%.

However, the president, Jair Bolsonaro, stated the night before that the Petrobras (PETR4) has to have a social role and cannot be a company that gives such a high profit.

“I repeat, no one is going to break the contract, no one is going to invent anything, but it has to be a company that makes a profit that is not as high as it has been,” he said on Thursday.

Petrobras has a rule in its bylaws, which was placed during the administration of the former president of the company Pedro Parente, which says that if the oil company is forced by the government to perform a function that harms it, it will have to be compensated.

Bolsonaro also again criticized what he calls Petrobras’ pricing law, saying he is looking for a way to change it.

“Petrobras is forced to increase the price because it has to follow the legislation and we are trying here to find a way to change the law in this regard,” said the president.