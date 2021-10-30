‘Petrobras is a problem’, says Bolsonaro at G20 to Turkish president – Economy

Brasília – One day after the Petrobras lose BRL 23 billion in market value for fear of political interference by the government, the president Jair Bolsonaro he said this Saturday, during the summit of the G20, in Pomegranate, that the state company “is a problem”. The statement was made in an informal conversation with the president of the Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who cited the large oil resources of the Brazil.

“Petrobras is a problem, but we are breaking monopolies, with a great reaction. Not long ago, it was a political party company. We changed that,” Bolsonaro told Erdogan, through an interpreter. The recording of the dialogue was released by the journalist Jamil Chad, of UOL.

Amid the difficulty of containing the rise in fuel, which affects the government’s popularity, the president and the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, have made a series of attacks on Petrobras in recent weeks. In a live broadcast on social networks last Thursday, the head of the Executive even stated that the state-owned company should make less profit, which caused the company’s shares to fall in the stock Exchange.

Bolsonaro also told Erdogan that the Brazilian economy is recovering from the crisis of Covid-19. “Economy coming back pretty strong. The media, as usual, attacking. We are holding up well. It’s not easy to be head of state anywhere in the world,” he said, without mentioning the soaring inflation. The price escalation led the central bank to raise the country’s basic interest rate, the Selic, by 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75%, the biggest increase since 2002.

The Brazilian president also told his Turkish colleague that he has very large popular support, when, in fact, sectors within the government do not take reelection for granted. No wonder Planalto Palace decided to launch an Auxílio Brasil boosted at R$ 400 only until the end of the election year, with the aim of boosting Bolsonaro’s popularity.

“And when is the election?” Erdogan asked the Brazilian leader during the conversation. “11 months from now,” replied Bolsonaro. “It means that you still have a lot to do, things to do,” added the Turk. “We have a good team of ministers. I didn’t accept nominations from anyone. I honored the Armed Forces. A third of the ministers are military”, the president tried to insist.

Bolsonaro is at the G20 meeting in Rome with ministers Guedes, João Roma (Citizenship), Walter Braga Netto (Defense) and Carlos França (Foreign Affairs) and will participate, between today and tomorrow, in addition to bilateral meetings, in panels on economy, environment and public health. The three themes are considered delicate for the government, amidst criticisms about environmental policy and posture during the pandemic.

On Monday, November 1, after the summit, the president will travel to the Italian city of Anguillara Veneta, where his ancestors lived, to receive the title of local citizen. The project to honor the president was approved under criticism. On Friday, 29, environmental activists even painted “Out, Bolsonaro” in the city hall.

In keeping with his personal agenda in Anguillara Veneta, Bolsonaro will no longer attend COP-26, an event on climate change that will be attended by the main global leaders. The government will be represented by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Pereira Leite.