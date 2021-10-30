Petrobras Leverages High Oil Prices, Reduces Indebtedness By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Petrobras (SA:) had a strong quarter, driven by the rise in and by the good operating performance, according to BB Investimentos. The bank also highlights the reduction in gross debt, the strong R$61 billion and the free cash generation of R$47 billion.

BB Investimentos recommends the purchase of Petrobras shares, with a target price of R$36. Safra indicates a target price of R$38, while BTG maintains a neutral indication, with a target price of R$36.

Safra highlights as positive the performance of the state-owned company’s debt reduction plan, focusing on more profitable assets and increasing shareholder returns. In addition, the bank also points out that Petrobras’ financial results benefited from higher oil prices and greater use of refineries in the quarter.

When looking at the Ebitda, the Gas and Oil segment suffered a drop 49% compared to 2Q21, which, for BB Investimentos, is the result of higher expenses with the acquisition of LNG and lower margins. This was caused by the water crisis, which required a higher non-thermal demand and a high level of power generation.

Another point to be highlighted in the 3Q21 results is the announcement of an anticipation of dividends for fiscal year 2021 of R$ 31.8 billion, a dividend yield of 8%. According to BTG Pactual (SA:), combined with R$11 billion to be paid in the second quarter announcement, this new announcement means an attractive yield of 11% before the end of the year.

BTG still points out that Petrobras is well positioned to deliver solid results based on favorable oil prices, so it is possible that more dividends will be announced based on 2021 profits. $4 billion and for 2022, the dividend yield could reach 20%, if the current policy is maintained.

Safra warns, however, that the increase in political noise over fuel prices increases the risk of interference in the company and may cause some volatility in the stock price.

At 2:12 pm, Petrobras shares were down 4.01% to R$27.80.