Petrobras (PETR3/PETR4) drops more than 4% after positive balance; understand

The effects of the balance sheets released last Thursday night (28) are being felt in the shares of the Petrobras (PETR4 and PETR3) in the last trading session of the week.

TICKER PRICE VAR(%) PETR4 BRL 27.31 -5.73% PETR3 BRL 27.28 -5.81%

President of the state company

At the traditional press conference after the release of the third quarter data, the president of the State, General Joaquim Silva e Luna said that Petrobras “will continue to act with capital discipline, investing in assets with high rates of return, with a focus on generating value to society. The numerical result of this work is translated into profit”.

However, he emphasized: “but it is good to emphasize that Petrobras does not pursue profit for profit, our objective is to return value to our shareholders and society, through taxes, dividends and the generation of jobs and investments, which the context of the energy transition must be accelerated”.

The speeches were poorly received by the market and the company’s shares accelerated the fall this Friday afternoon.

The president of the state-owned company also reiterated that he does not control the international price of oil, one of the variables considered in the readjustment of fuel prices. Finally, Silva e Luna recalled that Petrobras obeys the law and, therefore, cannot hold fuel prices.

In fact, in the post-balance sheet repercussion of the state-owned company, the oil company’s ADRs (Petrobras shares backed by the American stock exchange) also plummeted after a speech by Jair Bolsonaro. We carried out a market analysis of the situation and presented the speech of the President of the Republic on our Instagram.

inside the balance

Speaking of numbers first, the third quarter result of the Petrobras was released in the last Thursday (28), after the market closes on the Brazil. The recipe was 72% higher than the same period last year, recording BRL 121.6 billion in 2021.

But other data drew attention. The state-owned company achieved net income almost 90% above market expectations, reversing the BRL 1.5 billion of prejudice in 2020 to BRL 31.1 billion this year. Among the highlights that boosted the numbers of the Petrobras are high in the price of barrel of oil and some exceptional tax gains.

In the investor’s hand

With the positive results, investors aimed at the dividends that the company could distribute. Said and done: after the announcement of the profit of BRL 31.1 billion, the state company communicated to CVM an additional in the proceeds paid to shareholders.

In total will be paid BRL 63.4 billion in anticipation of earnings related to fiscal year 2021, the equivalent of R$3,250 gross per preferred and common share.

Petrobras has not yet defined whether the distribution will be made through dividends or JCP, but the payment of the two installments is scheduled for December 12 and there is still time to guarantee a share of the remuneration: all that is required is to own the company’s common or preferred shares. on the 1st of the same month.

What does the market think?

In between privatize or not, a report of the BTG Pactual highlights some options for the state company. The privatization of Petrobras is well regarded by the market, of course, but the sale of slices that give little return to the company is a longstanding demand from minority investors.

The sale of parts of the oil and gas production chain would benefit both the competition and the performance of the company as a whole, the document states. However, the report highlights that the company’s political risks are very high and interference is a challenge, even after privatization.

Remember that the Petrobras holds a monopoly of more than 70% of oil production and gas, Besides 80% of refineries and 50% of the natural gas market. “This sale would only serve to privatize a part of this chain, but the government would still have a good portion of the rest”, says the BTG, which follows with a neutral recommendation for the company’s roles.

Bolsonaro X Petrobras

Before the disclosure of the balance of the Petrobras, the president of Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, in his traditional Thursday live, questioned the company’s profits. Bolsonaro declared that the state-owned company must be a company that “produces not very high profits, as it has given” to shareholders.

Here, the stock trading had already been closed before the new wave of criticism – the oil company ended the trading session with an increase of almost 1%, with the good prospects that the market had with the balance sheet. In the United States, the post-market was tough for the company’s shares.

You ADRs gives Petrobras, receipt of shares traded in handbag of New York Stocks (NYSE), retreated 4.36%, at US$ 10.10. The Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), which regulates the capital market in Brazil, already has an investigation against the president that involves another talk about a possible privatization of the company.

explain yourself

Last Wednesday (27), the CVM opened an administrative proceeding involving the Petrobras. The reason was not disclosed, but the market speculates that the investigation should investigate the president’s speeches about the privatization of the state-owned company.

The president asked the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, a study on the possible privatization of the oil company through the sale of Union shares. Monday (25), Bolsonaro he again said that privatization “has entered the radar” after a new readjustment in fuel prices.

The battle between the president and the price of fuel is an old one and has been pushing higher inflation in recent months, according to data from the IBGE.