Petrobras shares tumble 6.5% with concern over interference in the state-owned company, and the stock market falls 2.09% – Economy

The actions of Petrobras suffered a loss of 6.5% this Friday, 29, due to the fear of new government interference in the state-owned company, especially after the president Jair Bolsonaro defend that the company needs to focus more on social issues. The oil company’s retreat had a strong impact on Brazilian stock exchange (B3). O Ibovespa, the stock exchange’s main index, dropped 2.09% and closed the day at 103,500 points. In exchange, the dollar rose 0.37%, to R$ 5.6461. With the result of this Friday, Petrobras lost R$ 23.86 billion in market value, causing losses for people who invest in state-owned papers.

Today, the Stock Exchange closed at its lowest level since November 12th. In October, the fall was 6.74%, amending its fourth consecutive month downwards, in the longest negative sequence since the four consecutive retreats between November 2013 and February 2014. In the week, it dropped 2.63%.

The state-owned common shares were down 6.49%, while preferred shares dropped 5.90%. The result came unglued from the performance of the Petroleum abroad, with the WTI for December, up 0.92%, at US$ 83.57 a barrel in New York, while the Brent for the same month turned the signal at the end of the session and advanced 0.07%, to US$ 83.72 in London.

Not even the strong result of the oil company yesterday, with a profit of BRL 31.14 billion in the third quarter, reversing losses from the previous year, helped to alleviate the impact of speech, also on Thursday, from Jair Bolsonaro, that the company should not profit so much and contribute more to social, in reference to the price of fuel. On the occasion, the president also stated that he is looking for a way to ‘change the law’ to contain the readjustments.

The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva and Luna, tried to alleviate fears, saying that the company obeys laws and could not hold fuel prices. Speech, however, had little effect, especially after

In the July-September balance sheet, Petrobras brought “very strong results, robust margins and dividend distribution of almost 10% in one quarter”, he observes Romero Oliveira, head of variable income at Valor Investimentos.

“On the other hand, the statement by the president (Bolsonaro), in the sense of interfering in the company’s pricing policy, scared the market, increasing the perception of risk”, adds Oliveira. “With the price of Petroleum at high levels, and the dollar at these levels, the market is wary of measures with a populist bias, in view of the president’s falling popularity and the approaching election period. The market is pricing the increase in the possibility of some intervention in the company, which results in this movement of sale, of leaving the paper.”

“Jair Bolsonaro said he is looking for a way to ‘change the law’ to curb fuel adjustments. The president also complained about the state-owned company’s earnings, just before the company reported record revenue in the third quarter. He also announced an additional payment of R$31, 8 billion in dividends and wants to use 60% of the (free) cash flow for dividends in 2022”, notes the analysis team of Land Investments.

To Bank of America, Petrobras’ shares continue to present a good risk/return, despite the political uncertainties involving the state-owned company. the analyst Frank McGann considers that Brazil’s price challenges and continued risk remain on the radar, as do electoral uncertainties.

To this scenario is also added the recent onslaughts of both Bolsonaro and the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, around the privatization of the state-owned company. Earlier this week, when defending the sale, the minister even said that the state-owned company will no longer be worth anything in thirty years.

In addition to Petrobras, the performance of the Ibovespa in the session was also conditioned by that of another giant of the commodities, Valley, currently down 2.84%, which brought quarterly results below expectations, impacted by the correction of the iron ore, whose price has been affected by the Chinese government’s interference with local steel production. The steel industry as a whole was among the biggest losers of the day, with PNA plants down 7.54% and CSN ON, of 5.24%, at the end of this Friday.

On the negative end of the Ibovespa, the highlight is espadrilles, down 10.56%, Interbank, of 9.14%, and Locaweb, of 8.50%. On the opposite side, the producers and exporters of animal protein, benefiting from the strong dollar: Minerva, up 7.15%, Marfrig, of 5.33% and JBS, of 4.19%. Among large banks, losses this Friday reached 2.88% for Bradesco PN.

Exchange

With a lot of volatility and exchange of signals throughout the day, the dollar ended the session on Friday at a high, in line with the predominant signal of the US currency abroad. The real, however, showed much milder losses than its peers, such as the South African rand and the Mexican peso – a movement attributed by operators to specific flows of resources and adjustments in the rollover of futures contracts.

In the wake of the fear of interference in the state-owned company, the dollar reached a maximum of R$ 5.6629, an increase of 0.67%, also reflecting fiscal concerns, apprehension about the stoppage of truck drivers on the 1st. The minimum, of R$ 5.598, low of 0.48%, came throughout the afternoon, following the speech of the new secretary of the treasure, Paulo Valle, that it can act in the market together with the central bank. Experienced career employee of the Treasury, Valle – in presentation of details of the PEC of the Precatório – signaled that, in addition to withdrawing the offer of fixed-rate bonds, the agency may intervene with the repurchase of bonds.

But the exchange rate easing was momentary. With the acceleration of the fall of the Ibovespa and the bad external environment for emerging currencies, the dollar ended up regaining strength and not only traded above R$ 5.60, but also touched around R$ 5.65. With the advance of this Friday, the currency closed the week with a variation of 0.33% and accumulated an appreciation of 3.67% in October, after rising 5.30% in September.

the ddirector of Correparti, Ricardo Gomes da Silva, sees no room for a relief in the exchange rate in the short term and foresees a new wave of “stress” next week with the negotiations for the vote on the PEC dos Precatórios and the release of the minutes of the Cupm, in addition to the repercussions of the stoppage of truck drivers. “The pressure remains strong. I don’t know if there will be a quorum for voting on the PEC and the text can be modified. But even if it is approved in the Chamber, the PEC should not pass the Senate”, he assesses. /LUÍS EDUARDO LEAL, ANTONIO PEREZ, LUÍSA LAVAL AND MAIARA SANTIAGO