Photo of father and son victims of the war in Syria wins international award

The moving photo of a father and his son, victims of the war in Syria, won this year’s edition of the international photography award Siena Photo Awards (SIPA), in Italy. The registration was made by the Turk Mehmet Aslan in the district of Reyhanli, in the province of Hatay, bordering Syria. The image was selected by the jury among tens of thousands of works submitted by professionals from 163 countries.

The protagonists of the photo are Munzir al-Nazzal, who lost his leg in a bombing raid, and Mustafa, just five years old, who was born without his arms and legs. The child was diagnosed with a congenital disease after the mother, Zeynep, underwent medical treatment during her pregnancy after inhaling a toxic gas during the armed conflict.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Aslan said the family is trying to get medical treatment for Mustafa and cannot afford special prostheses, which are not available in the country.

“We wanted to draw attention to that. I swear I went from one hospital to another. There isn’t a city where I haven’t asked about the treatment, but nothing came of it. The boy always has a lot of energy. The father seems to have given up,” said the photographer.

The image — dubbed “Life’s Difficulties”, in free translation, and described by the judges as “emotionally strong” — will be part of an exhibition in Italy this month.

— The image has reached the world. We’ve been trying for years to make our voices heard by anyone who wants to listen to help with his treatment. We would give everything to offer him a better life – said the boy’s mother.