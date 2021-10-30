Photo of father and son victims of war is elected the best of the year in award – News

The image of a father and son victims of the war in Syria won the photo of the year, chosen by the jury of the Siena International Photo Award. Turkish photographer Mehmet Aslan’s camera lens captured a pure moment of bliss as Munzir holds his son Mustafa while the two smile.

The father, Munzir, was the victim of a bomb dropped in Idlib in Syria, while walking through a bazaar. Mustafa, in turn, was born without his legs and arms due to a congenital disease caused by medications that Zeynep, the boy’s mother, had to take after being intoxicated with a gas that attacks the nervous system.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Aslan said he wants the impact of the photo to help 5-year-old Mustafa get the special prostheses he needs, a technology not yet available in Turkey.

“We want to draw attention [para a necessidade da prótese]. The boy has a lot of energy. The father seems to have given up”, revealed the photographer.

According to Aslan, the family lives in a Turkish region close to the Syrian border. Munzir and Zeynep moved to the country to try to pay for Mustafa’s medical treatments and medicines.

“I swear I went from hospital to hospital,” said Munzir. “There isn’t a city where I haven’t asked about it, but nothing came of it.”

The story of Munzir and Mustafa repeats itself with millions of Syrian refugees who have spread across the world, some with physical marks of the civil war that has been going on for ten years in the country.