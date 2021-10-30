Piris da Motta should be linked again by Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo for a game against Atlético-MG – Flamengo

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL/FLAMENGO

After the painful elimination in the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo turns the key and prepares to receive the Atlético-MG, in a game valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel will take place at Maracanã, from 7:00 pm (Brasilia time). For the confrontation, you can paint a new feature in the Most Wanted related list. It is about Piris da Motta.

The Paraguayan participated normally in the activities this Friday (29) and, therefore, is able to return to work if necessary. No wonder the technician Renato Gaucho wants to have him in the match against Atlético-MG, this weekend. The information was initially disclosed by journalist Venê Casagrande.

It is noteworthy that, in 2021, Piris da Motta he performed wearing the Sacred Mantle on two occasions. The first, in a 2-1 victory against Chapecoense, for the 11th round of the Brazilian Championship. The second was in the victory of 1st in the round of 16 of the Libertadores da América, against Defensa y Justicia (ARG).

Thus, the last time the Paraguayan took the field representing Flamengo in the season was on July 14th. Since then, Piris was injured and amid the controversies involving the rubro-negro Medical Department, he was released to be at the disposal of Renato Gaúcho again.

The match between Flamengo and Atlético-MG will be broadcast live by Premiere, on pay-per-view. However, as tradition dictates, the Fla Column will command the most red and black narration on the internet, in the voice of Rafa Penido, in YouTube.