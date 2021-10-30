‘Place of Bolsonaro is in jail’. Politicians react to proposed lifetime term

The proposal to grant a lifetime senator term to former presidents, articulated by the Centrão to shield Jair Bolsonaro after the 2022 elections, was harshly criticized by lawmakers and other opposition leaders to the federal government. The protection plan was unveiled on Friday 29 and stirred part of the debate on social networks.

“Senator Vitalício is a lame excuse for anyone who wants to escape from prison”, wrote José Guimarães, federal deputy and vice president of the PT.

The party’s president, Deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, also used social media to repudiate the proposal.

“End of the sting is the idea of ​​pocketnaristas to create a position of senator for life for Bolsonaro to get away from the processes he will have to answer when he leaves the presidency. He owes the Brazilian people an answer about the crimes he committed in the pandemic”, said the deputy in her profile.

Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP) also addressed the topic. For him, it is absurd for politicians to articulate the shielding of the current president.

“Absurd! This is a mockery, it is laughing in the face of the Brazilian people. Who used this device was the dictator Pinochet in Chile not to be punished for his crimes. Bolsonaro’s place is not in the Senate, it’s in jail”, published the congressman.

Valente’s party colleague, historian and political scientist Juliano Medeiros, who is the national president of the party, also highlighted the similarity of the proposal with the attitude of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, who took office after leaving the country’s command.

“Do you know who did the same? The bloodthirsty Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet. There are no coincidences in politics”, wrote Medeiros.

There were also those who saw the Centrão project as a smokescreen to hide Bolsonaro’s recent scandals, such as his request for indictment by Covid’s CPI in the Senate.

“The factoid of the day is to talk about a senator for life. Smoke screen to hide 600 thousand dead, double-digit inflation, end of Bolsa Família, Secret Budget, end of spending ceiling, denunciation of addiction to public money, cracks… It’s always the same game, only whoever falls will fall”, he reacted Senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE).

A similar analysis was made by Deputy Bohn Gass, leader of the PT’s bench in the Chamber: “Warning to mariners: this story of a “senator for life” is a smokescreen. So absurd that I will only deal with it once, now, and to say: forget about it”, highlighted the congressman.

