PlayStation announces 6 games for PS Plus for November, check it out!

This Thursday (28) PlayStation announced which games come to PS Plus in November. In addition to the three games for PS4 and PS5, Sony will include three bonus PS VR titles to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the console’s VR.

The games available from November 2nd are as follows:

Knockout City (PS5 and PS4)

Fight rival teams in epic dodgeball battles online. Customize your character and team up with friends to dominate Knockout City. Shoot down opponents while dodging and catching balls that fly across the map. No ball? No problem! You can literally flip a ball, roll into a teammate’s hands, and become a human weapon.

First Class Trouble (PS5 and PS4)

The multiplayer game in which six people play aboard a luxury space cruiser mixes elements of mystery with hints of Among Us. At the beginning of each game, four players must unmask a murderous AI that is inside the ship. Two other players must lie, cheat, and do whatever it takes to betray the rest. Teamwork is the key to survival, but who can you trust?

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)

The 2012 RPG brings together fantasy author RA Salvatore, the creator of the comics spawn Todd McFarlane and the lead designer of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Ken Rolston.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is remastered, with stunning visuals and refined gameplay. Discover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Save a world ravaged by fierce war and hold the keys to immortality as the first warrior to rise from the fists of death.

The Persistence (PS VR)

Survive aboard a doomed space colony in the year 2521. Lost, defective and trapped in the gravity of a black hole, The Persistence has a crew turned into terrifying and murderous freaks. It’s up to you, a clone of security officer Zimri Eder, to descend to the deepest decks to repair the systems and prevent the ship from falling apart. Gather resources, hone skills and prepare an arsenal of weapons in this brutal sci-fi horror.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition (PS VR)

Face all the horrors that the living and the dead can offer in this new Virtual Reality adventure in the universe of The Walking Dead. Tour the undead-infested ruins of New Orleans as you fight, flee, investigate and survive each day, unraveling the mystery of a city within iconic neighborhoods. Find desperate factions and lone survivors who can be friends or foes. Whether you help others or take what you want by force, every choice you make has consequences.

Until You Fall (PS VR)

Fantasy and sinthwave meet in this action-packed sword fighting game for PS VR. Strengthen yourself as you fight in an amazing neon environment and take down magical monstrosities in this melee combat. Move your arms and body to the beat of the synthwave soundtrack as you attack, block, cast spells and dodge, advancing farther and farther into a neon fantasy world filled with sinister monsters. Equip yourself with a variety of gameplay-altering weapons as you continue to gain strength and attack the monstrosities that lurk across this mysterious world.