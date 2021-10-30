PlayStation Studios Steam page suggests more PC ports

The studio’s indicator number of games has grown in recent days

One of the most talked about subjects today is the PC and Sony relationship. After God of War announcement for computers, much has been speculated about what would be the next game or the time it takes between a game being released for the PlayStation and then arriving for the PC. The fact is that none of this is clear, but a clue here and there appear revealing more about the subject.

This time, the official PlayStation Studios page on Steam may have given us a hint that more games are on the way. On any studio’s page there is a “My Games” tab where shows the number of games and extra content available like DLC with simple cosmetic items or even expansions.

As shown by the FlanOff redditor, on September 24th, this tab had 44 games and went up to 48 yesterday, but today that number rose even more to 50. No Sony game has arrived on the platform these past few days, which leads us to believe that there are already games ready and that are already in the Steam database waiting for the right moment to be revealed and released.

So far, the PlayStation Studio page on Steam has God of War (pre-order), Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, Helldivers, Guns Up!, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, Besides 24 additional content for mainly Helldivers and Predator: Hunting Grounds.



the page itself counts six games, which does not include God of War, plus the 24 DLC items, totaling 30. Those 20 more can be a lot of things. But we already know that Uncharted Legacy of Thieves is on its way, one more on the account. Sackboy: The Big Adventure has already appeared on Steam Data Base and the Bloodborne rumors for PC get stronger and stronger.

As much as we spend some time here imagining the possible PlayStation games that should arrive for PC, we would hardly close the account in 50. So the chances of a good part of these 20 items being DLCs, be it items, soundtrack or expansion, are great. A lot of games are now over three years old, an average that seems to be common in Sony’s decision to port PlayStation games to PC.

Some of the best known are: Marvel’s Spider Man, Gran Turismo Sport, Infamous: Second Son, The Last Guardian, remake of Shadow of the Colossus and Ratchet and Clank and Bloodborne, among others. You can’t dismiss the idea that some older titles like PS3 or even PS2, are not in Sony’s plans either.

