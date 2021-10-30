Plenary indulgence of the dead will be extended: see how to win

Due to the persistence of the pandemic, the Church also relaxed this year a part of the usual conditions

The plenary indulgences for the deceased faithful, which normally can be granted during the first eight days of November on the occasion of All Souls’ Day, will again be extended to the entire month, as was the case last year. The reason, again, is the covid-19 pandemic and the restrictive measures it continues to demand.

The Apostolic Penitentiary responded to requests from bishops around the world and issued a decree, on Thursday, 28, establishing the possibility of obtaining indulgences throughout the entire November. The text recalls the benefits of this extension: “the faithful will certainly draw pious intentions and spiritual vigor to lead their lives in accordance with the law of the Gospel, in filial communion and devotion to the Supreme Pontiff, visible foundation and Pastor of the Catholic Church” .

It is important to remember that the beneficiaries of these indulgences related to the Day of the Dead are the souls of the deceased faithful who are in purgatory: in this case, it is not the living believer who obtains them for himself!

Therefore, it is a wonderful work of mercy for the souls in purgatory.