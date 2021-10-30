Plenary indulgence of the dead will be extended: see how to win

Due to the persistence of the pandemic, the Church also relaxed this year a part of the usual conditions
The plenary indulgences for the deceased faithful, which normally can be granted during the first eight days of November on the occasion of All Souls’ Day, will again be extended to the entire month, as was the case last year. The reason, again, is the covid-19 pandemic and the restrictive measures it continues to demand.
The Apostolic Penitentiary responded to requests from bishops around the world and issued a decree, on Thursday, 28, establishing the possibility of obtaining indulgences throughout the entire November. The text recalls the benefits of this extension: “the faithful will certainly draw pious intentions and spiritual vigor to lead their lives in accordance with the law of the Gospel, in filial communion and devotion to the Supreme Pontiff, visible foundation and Pastor of the Catholic Church” .
It is important to remember that the beneficiaries of these indulgences related to the Day of the Dead are the souls of the deceased faithful who are in purgatory: in this case, it is not the living believer who obtains them for himself!
Therefore, it is a wonderful work of mercy for the souls in purgatory.
Specific conditions of the indulgence on the All Souls’ Day:
- Piously visit a church or oratory and recite the Our Father and the Creed there: this year, as in 2020, we will be able to make this visit any day in November;
- Visit a cemetery and pray for the deceased, even if it’s just mentally.
Important: the sick, the elderly and people who are unable to leave their homes due to the restrictions of the pandemic can “join spiritually with other believers”.
Mandatory customary conditions
Of course, the usual conditions must also be met in order to receive any plenary indulgence, namely:
- Confess, because to receive the plenary indulgence, it is necessary to be in grace and detached from all sin;
- Receive Holy Communion;
- Pray for the Holy Father and his prayer intentions.
With regard to prayers, each member of the faithful can do the ones they prefer, but some suggestions are suggested, such as:
“Eternal Father, I offer you the Most Precious Blood of Your Divine Son Jesus, in union with all the Masses that are celebrated throughout the world today; for all the holy souls in purgatory, for sinners everywhere, for sinners throughout the Church, for those in my house and my neighbors. Amen”.
“Give them, Lord, eternal rest, and that everlasting light may enlighten them. Rest in peace. Amen” (three times).
The Church also recommends, between prayers, praying Lauds and Vespers of the Office of the Dead, the Marian rosary (or rosary), the crown (or rosary) of the Divine Mercy or the meditated reading of passages from the Gospel proper to the liturgy of the deceased faithful .
Tradition also encourages Catholics to carry out a work of mercy, offering to God the pains and difficulties of their own lives.