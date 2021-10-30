Polish parliament approves building of wall with Belarus to stop immigration – International

WARSAW – The Parliament of Poland approved on Friday, 29, the accelerated construction of a barrier on the border with Belarus, in an attempt to contain the growing flow of migrants trying to enter the European Union cross country. The proposed plan – which includes building a wall with motion sensors and is valued at $402 million (BRL 2.26 billion) – needs the president’s approval Andrzej Duda, an ally of the government.

Poland and other European Union countries accuse the Belarusian regime, led by the president Alexander Lukashenko, to encourage and help immigrants from the Middle East and Africa to seek entry into the European bloc across its borders. The crossing, however, is not always successful.

Some migrants, mainly from Iraq and Syria, died of exhaustion on the way – on a border that stretches 400 kilometers through forests, swamps and along the Bug River.

A recent report points out that the Minsk government is trying to destabilize the entire bloc in retaliation for Western sanctions. Poland built a barbed wire fence along the border and sent thousands of guards, soldiers and police, but the measures failed to stop the flow of migrants.

Border guards have also been pushing migrants back, including some families with children — an approach allowed by a new Polish law.

Poland is also in talks with the European Union’s border agency Frontex about plans to take migrants back to their countries of origin. Migrants entering any EU country can apply for international protection or asylum covering the entire EU, but in most cases the requests are denied./ AP