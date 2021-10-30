Powerful solar flare puts part of Earth at risk from geomagnetic storm

On the surface of the Sun, which is currently in the early stages of a new cycle, an X1 class explosion has been observed in the last few hours. It is the most powerful eruption detected during the storm that is affecting the star these days.

The phenomenon was captured on video by NASA’s Space Agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which in July photographed an impact with similar intensity.

According to Spaceweather.com, the explosion caused a massive eruption of relatively high Kp solar particles that could reach Earth over the weekend and generate a severe (G4) to extreme (G5) geomagnetic storm.