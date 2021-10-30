Powerful solar flare puts part of Earth at risk from geomagnetic storm

On the surface of the Sun, which is currently in the early stages of a new cycle, an X1 class explosion has been observed in the last few hours. It is the most powerful eruption detected during the storm that is affecting the star these days.
The phenomenon was captured on video by NASA’s Space Agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which in July photographed an impact with similar intensity.
According to Spaceweather.com, the explosion caused a massive eruption of relatively high Kp solar particles that could reach Earth over the weekend and generate a severe (G4) to extreme (G5) geomagnetic storm.
A solar eruption is a violent explosion of matter that explodes from the photosphere releasing an enormous amount of energy, equivalent to tens of millions of atomic bombs, in the form of electromagnetic radiation.
According to NASA, the X rating corresponds to the highest degree of intensity that a solar eruption can reach. The intense glare would have caused a temporary shortwave radio blackout on the sunny side of Earth centered in South America.
The registered X1 class flame originated from a sunspot called AR2887, which in previous hours had already been responsible for two other more moderate class M solar flares. Currently, the sunspot is positioned in the center of the Sun and facing the Earth.