President of China Calls for Mutual Recognition of Covid-19 Vaccines | World

China’s President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency use list, according to a transcript of his statements published by the official agency of Xinhua news.

Speaking at the G20 summit in Rome via videoconference, Xi said China has provided more than 1.6 billion doses of Covid vaccines to the world and works with 16 countries to cooperate in the manufacture of immunizations.

WHO approves emergency use of CoronaVac

“China is willing to work with all parties to improve the accessibility and affordability of Covid-19 vaccines in developing countries,” Xi said.

He reiterated China’s support for the World Trade Organization (WTO) to take an early decision on the waiver of intellectual property rights to Covid-19 vaccines, and called for vaccine manufacturers to be encouraged to transfer technology to developing countries.

Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech, CoronaVac, and one from Sinopharm, have been added to the WHO emergency use list.

China leader talks about macroeconomic coordination

Xi also called for policies to maintain global economic and financial stability, saying China will strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination and maintain policy continuity, stability and sustainability.

“Large economies must adopt responsible macroeconomic policies to avoid negative side effects to developing countries and maintain the stable functioning of the international economic and financial system,” he said.

Xi reiterated that China would work to reach a peak in carbon emissions by 2030, with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.