‘Price swing was unprecedented’, says Vale executive when explaining results – 10/29/2021 – Market

Although Vale recorded a growth of 33.6% in net income in the third quarter, on an annual basis, compared to the result of the immediately previous quarter, the mining company suffered a drop of almost 50% in its profit.

The results are directly related to the variation in the price of iron ore in the respective periods. During a conference call with analysts about the results of the third quarter, the executive vice president of finance and investor relations at Vale, Luciano Siani, said that, at the beginning of the quarter, the price of iron ore per ton was US$ 207 (BRL 1,161).

In view of all the changes underway in the Asian giant, the price of the commodity slipped to US$ 117 (R$ 656.58) at the end of September, a variation, therefore, of US$ 90 (R$ 505.06) in just three months. “This quarter was unprecedented, due to the price swing,” said Siani.

The mining company’s president, Eduardo Bartolomeo said that he has commonly used the analogy with a marathon in conversations he has had with investors to talk about the company’s moment.

“Commoditie is cyclical, we have to be prepared for winter and summer,” said the Executive.

According to Bartolomeo, the repurchase program of up to 200 million shares announced the day before “shows our confidence in Vale’s generation potential.”

Based on the closing of shares this Thursday (28) of R$ 23.70, the program can move around R$ 14.7 billion.

“The perspective is in fact a brake [da China] at the end of the year, to meet the energy target, there is still the Winter Olympics at the beginning of the year, but without a doubt there will be a resumption later”, said the vice president of ferrous metals, Marcello Spinelli.

Anyway, given the greater volatility expected ahead due to changes in the Chinese economy, Spinelli also stated that the name of the game at the moment is to prioritize the quality of the raw material.

“There is a gradual reduction in Chinese production, yes, but a relevant increase in the share of quality products, where we have a great competitive advantage in relation to the competition,” stated the vice president for ferrous products at the miner. “I don’t think the industry is no longer sexy. It’s going through an adjustment.”