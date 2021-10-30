Privatization of Eletrobras can be postponed with TCU analysis

The rapporteur of the process at TCU, Aroldo Cedraz, warned government ministers that he should delay his analysis with the objective of taking privatization (which will be done through the launch of shares on Stock Exchanges) to the middle of the electoral process.

TCU ministers also see problems in the pricing of privatization grants, which the government rejects.

The privatization of Eletrobras requires a step by step and there are a series of deadlines for each action. It is necessary to hold shareholders’ meetings and respect the determinations of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and the US SEC — Eletrobras has shares traded in New York.

Technicians involved in the project fear that the share price will fall as the closing move away from the original goal of February 2022 for two reasons. First, because the big funds are more liquid at the beginning of the year — and therefore more appetite for big offers. And second, because the proximity of the first round of elections may increase the premium demanded by investors when buying the papers.





As this is a stock issue, it is not like a traditional auction. It is necessary to respect deadlines for the disclosure of balance sheets, periods of silence and the volatility of the stock market – which tends to fluctuate a lot during a year of presidential elections.

The final modeling for the privatization of Eletrobras needs approval from the Federal Court of Accounts, which has no deadline to analyze the process and may even determine changes. Rapporteur Cedraz also has no deadline to deliver the process to the TCU plenary.

Procuarado, the TCU informed that the process that accompanies the privatization of Eletrobras is being treated with the priority and agility that the case requires.

“The rapporteur responded to the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office with the TCU and forwarded the records to the attorney’s office. On October 25 and 26, the Ministry of Mines and Energy sent new elements that will be analyzed by the technical area”, says the note.

The resolution of the Investment Partnership Program Council (PPI, which coordinates privatizations and government concessions) with the details of the sale of the state-owned company sent to TCU provides for the corporate restructuring of Eletrobras to be carried out before privatization, in order to segregate the Itaipu Binacional and Eletronuclear to remain under the Union’s shareholding control.

These two companies, currently under the umbrella of Eletrobras, cannot be privatized by constitutional determination.

In addition, the resolution requires that, prior to privatization, changes be made to Eletrobras’ Bylaws to include mechanisms to encourage share ownership and prevent the exercise of control power by a single shareholder or group of shareholders.

The idea is to transform the company into a corporation, without a defined controller, after an initial share offering.

If the primary offering is not sufficient to reduce the direct and indirect participation of the Federal Government to 45% or less of the voting capital, the offering may be supplemented with the simultaneous sale of the Union’s own shares (secondary offering).

The Union must continue as the main shareholder, but without control. No voting shareholder may vote with more than 10% of its shares.

The amount of R$23 billion is what will enter the federal government’s coffers next year.

In addition, the privatization of Eletrobras provides that the company will transfer R$ 29.8 billion to the Energy Development Account (CDE, a fund that supports shares in the electricity sector) in ten years and R$ 8.7 billion for the revitalization of hydrographic basins in the Northeast, North and Minas Gerais.