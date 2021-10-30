Privatization of Eletrobras should be delayed until after the election

Eletrobras (Photo: Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) – The privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) is unlikely to happen in 2022, despite government pressure to complete it before next year’s elections, said an official familiar with the matter.

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), which needs to give the green light to the operation, considers that the government underestimated by at least R$ 10 billion the revenue it expects to obtain from granting, which reinforces the internal understanding of the Court that the matter it has to be handled more carefully, according to the person, asking not to be identified because the matter is not public.

TCU ministers also fear that in an election year, especially amid market turmoil due to concerns about the country’s fiscal prospects, it is not the best time to sell a company the size of Eletrobras, the person added.

The Presidency of the Republic did not immediately respond to the request for comment. TCU and the Ministry of Economy did not respond to requests for comment. Eletrobras declined to comment.

Although President Jair Bolsonaro has already internally warned his advisers that the government will likely not be able to carry out the privatization, Eletrobras announced on Friday that it had pre-selected five banks to coordinate its share offering.

The non-privatization of the company would not only be another setback in the market-friendly agenda of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, but would also frustrate the government’s plans to lower energy prices next year, using part of the privatization proceeds.

The Ministry of Economy hopes to raise R$60 billion from the sale of the concessionaire’s common shares, of which R$25 billion would go directly to the Treasury. The operation would dilute the government’s stake in the company to around 45%, although a golden share still guaranteed veto power in some decisions.

The government expected the completion of the privatization of Eletrobras by March 2022. This would be the only sale of a large state-owned company by Paulo Guedes. The minister’s bold privatization program, which even announced a collection of more than R$1 trillion, lost momentum in the government, partly because it was never fully supported by Bolsonaro.

The state-owned sale plans were initiated by former president Michel Temer in 2018 and approved by Congress this year. Halfway through, the privatization secretary Salim Mattar and the president of Eletrobras Wilson Ferreira Júnior resigned because the operation was taking too long.

