Protected forests that emit more CO2 than they can absorb

  Victoria Gill
  BBC News Science Reporter

Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo is threatened by agricultural pressure

Forests often help combat climate change as they absorb carbon from the environment. But ten of the most protected forests in the world are now carbon emitters, so degraded were they by human activity and climate change.

It revealed that ten protected forests emitted more carbon than they absorbed in the last 20 years (see the full list below).

World Heritage forests cover an area twice the size of Germany.