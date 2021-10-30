Protected forests that emit more CO2 than they can absorb

Victoria Gill

BBC News Science Reporter

5 hours ago

Credit, Andreas Brink Photo caption, Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo is threatened by agricultural pressure

Forests often help combat climate change as they absorb carbon from the environment. But ten of the most protected forests in the world are now carbon emitters, so degraded were they by human activity and climate change.

It revealed that ten protected forests emitted more carbon than they absorbed in the last 20 years (see the full list below).

World Heritage forests cover an area twice the size of Germany.

The same survey also revealed that the network of 257 World Heritage forests around the world removed a total of 190 million tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere each year.

“This is almost half of the UK’s annual carbon emissions from fossil fuels,” compared Tales Carvalho Resende, from Unesco, who co-authored the report.

“We now have the most detailed picture yet of the vital role these forests play in mitigating climate change.”

But forests face a number of pressures, including illegal logging, the expansion of agriculture and forest fires – which are more likely due to climate change.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Giant sequoias in California – some of the oldest things on Earth – were lost in a fire

Combining satellite data with site-level monitoring information, the researchers estimated the carbon absorbed and emitted by world heritage forests between 2001 and 2020.

But in addition to calculating the billions of tons of carbon absorbed by all that “biomass” of trees and vegetation, the survey revealed just how much pressure some of these places are under.

These locations have some of the highest levels of official protection. They are considered globally significant in terms of their natural value to the world and are monitored closely and continuously.

Credit, Hidehiro Otake Photo caption, Pimachiowin Aki is a World Heritage Site in Canada

“But they are still under significant pressure,” said Carvalho Resende.

“The main pressures are agricultural encroachment, illegal logging – human-induced pressures.

“But we also found climate-related threats – more specifically forest fires.”

‘Vicious circle’

In recent years, what UNESCO has called “unprecedented forest fires”, notably in Siberia, the United States and Australia, have generated tens of millions of tons of CO2.

“It’s a vicious cycle,” said Carvalho Resende. “More carbon emissions mean more forest fires, which means more carbon emissions.”

And forest fires aren’t the only climate-related threat.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Sigiriya, Sri Lanka, is a World Heritage Site with a forest

World heritages that issued more carbon from what they absorbed from 2001 to 2020

Rainforest in Sumatra, Indonesia.

Rio Platano Biosphere Reserve, Honduras

Yosemite National Park, USA

Waterton Glacier International Peace Park, Canada and USA

The Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains, South Africa

Kinabalu Park, Malaysia

The Uvs Nuur Basin, Russia and Mongolia

Grand Canyon National Park, USA

The Great Blue Mountains Area, Australia

Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Dominica

‘Alarming message’

Hurricane Maria destroyed about 20% of the forest cover in Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica in 2017.

“There is an alarming message from this study,” said Carvalho Resende.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Logging and agriculture in Sumatra, Indonesia is contributing to carbon emissions

“Even the best and most protected forest areas in the world are threatened by the global climate crisis.

“So action (to cut global emissions) is really needed now to ensure that these forests – that all forests – can continue to act as sinks (greater than emissions) of carbon and, of course, as important sites for biodiversity”.