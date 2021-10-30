PSG beats Lille with goals from Marquinhos and Di María

PSG went through suffocation, but got the comeback victory against Lille in the French Championship. The team didn’t play well, it’s true, but won 2-1 this afternoon, at Parque dos Príncipes, to continue in the isolated leadership of the competition.

Without a great performance, Paris Saint-Germain saw Lille take the lead with Jonathan David. Marquinhos and Di María ensured the comeback in the second half without Lionel Messi, substituted at half-time. Neymar provided assistance for the team’s second goal.

With the result, PSG reaches 31 points and leads the French by far — Lens, second place, has ten points less. Lille, current champions, is only 11th, with 15 points.

Now, PSG is preparing to face RB Leipzig, for the Champions League. The game will be played at 17:00 (GMT) on Wednesday (3). The day before, Lille visits Sevilla, also for the Champions League.

Lille dominates PSG and takes the lead

In the middle of Parque dos Príncipes, it was Lille who took over the first half. The visiting team showed organized football against a PSG lost on the field and had good chances over 45 minutes. He took only one, luckily for Paris Saint-Germain. On minute 30, Jonathan David received it inside the area after a good exchange of passes and sent it to goal.

PSG, in turn, fell into debt before the break. The team led by Mauricio Pochettino failed to create in the attack and was quite vulnerable in the defense field — 1-0 was cheap in the first stage.

Messi is substituted at halftime

Lionel Messi laments after Lille’s goal against PSG in the French Championship Image: AFP

PSG’s situation got a little more complicated on the way back to the second half. Lionel Messi, who had not participated in yesterday’s training, was replaced by Icardi at half-time.

Although PSG has not yet communicated, there is a suspicion of a nuisance or injury to the Argentine star.

PSG turns with Marquinhos and Di María

Even without playing well, PSG managed to avoid the fans’ disappointment and sought a comeback that seemed unlikely. On minute 28, Di María made a good play on the left and crossed for Marquinhos, free-marking, only pushing into the net. From there, the Paris team grew. But it was only at 42 that Di María managed a beautiful table with Neymar and scored the saving goal.

The comeback averted frustration at home and put PSG back on the winning path — the team had tied with Olympique de Marseille in the last round — before a major commitment in the Champions League.