PSG is ‘saved’ by Di María, turns over Lille and extends advantage at the top of the French

PSG suffered and could have come away with an elastic loss to Lille, but Di María took action and helped in the 2-1 comeback.

After the classic on the weekend, the PSG received the Lille by the 12th round of the French Championship, reediting last season’s title dispute. With the brilliance of Di María in the final minutes, the Parisian team won by 2-1.

The first half saw clearer chances on the visiting side. Then, in the 31st minute, Burak Yilmaz swung over Thilo Kehrer on the back line, hit the middle of the area, and Jonathan David only had to push into the back of the net.

Yilmaz still had the chance to expand in the first stage, when he stole the ball from Neymar in the intermediate, but he got in the way inside the area and couldn’t finish.

On the way back to the second stage, Lille started to explore more counterattacks and continued taking more danger. The first chance came with a few minutes, when David submitted a cross and, on the rebound, crossed for Yilmaz, caught at the time of submission.

Minutes later, the Turk tried to cover up Donnarumma, who managed to palm it well to save his team. On the rebound, David pierced.

But PSG, even without great chances, took advantage of them. Neymar gave a nice deep pass to Di María, who led the ball to the end line and dug into the middle of the area, leaving Marquinhos free to tie the match.

In the 43rd minute, the shirt number 11 scored once more with Neymar and arrived well in the penalty area to appear and turn the match for the home team.

Championship status

the PSG reaches 31 points and extends advantage at the top of Ligue 1. Lille continues with 16 points and parks in 10th place.

Game ace: Di María

The Argentine was the great hero of the night. With a goal and an assist, he showed the tranquility to turn the match for PSG.

Highlight for him: Burak Yilmaz

The experienced Turkish center forward is doing well in Lille’s shirt. In addition to scoring a lot of goals, he also showed that he can help with the construction, providing assistance for the goal of the match and creating more chances later.

Bad: Thilo Kehrer

When Hakimi is out, PSG’s right-back loses a lot of quality in the sector. Thilo Kehrer was easily beaten by Lille players, including in the goal throw.

Messi worries?

After missing out on training during the week, the Argentine ace was replaced by Pochettino at half-time, leaving fans in doubt about his physical condition.

who doesn’t, take

Lille could have opened a gap of three or four goals on the scoreboard, but they missed many opportunities. As punishment, Marquinhos and Di María were opportunists in the balls they had and turned.

upcoming games

The two teams take the field in midweek for the Champions League. While PSG faces the RB Leipzig, Lille visits the Seville.

Datasheet

PSG 2 x 1 Lille

GOALS: Marquinhos and Di María (PSG); David (LIL)

PSG: Donnarumma; Kehrer (Dagba), Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Bernat (Nuno Mendes); Danilo Pereira, Wijnaldum (Draxler) and Gueye; Di María (Herrera), Messi (Icardi) and Neymar. Technician: Mauricio Pochettino

LILLE: Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Djaló and Reinildo; Renato Sanches, Xeka, Ikoné (Weah) and Bamba (Yazici); David and Yilmaz (Onana). Coach: Jocelyn Gourvennec