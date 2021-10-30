Public accounts have the best result since September 2010 – News

The consolidated public sector (which includes the central government, states, municipalities and state companies, with the exception of Petrobras and Eletrobras) presented a primary surplus of R$ 12.933 billion in September, the Central Bank reported this Friday (29th).

The primary result reflects the difference between public sector revenues and expenditures before interest payments on the public debt.

The number represents the best result for the month of September since 2010, when the accounts closed in the positive at R$ 28.157 billion.

In August 2021, the consolidated public sector had registered a surplus of R$ 16.729 billion and, in September 2020, a deficit of R$ 64.559 billion.

The fiscal result for September was composed of a surplus of R$ 708 million from the central government (National Treasury, Central Bank and INSS).

While the states registered a surplus of R$ 7.265 billion, the municipalities had a positive result of R$ 3.174 billion.

debt rises

Brazilian public debt rose again after a six-month decline.

According to the Central Bank, the central government’s gross debt closed September at R$ 6.940 trillion, which represents 83% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

The percentage is higher than the 82.7% of August.

State-owned companies registered a primary surplus of R$1.786 billion.

Public sector accounts accumulated a primary surplus of R$ 14.171 billion in the year to September, equivalent to 0.22% of GDP, informed the Central Bank.