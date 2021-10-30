Queen Elizabeth II is ‘in very good shape’ says British Prime Minister at G20 | World

“I spoke with Her Majesty and she is in very good shape,” declared the head of the British government. in an interview with the British channel Channel 4, about the state of health of the 95-year-old sovereign. “She just needs to take her doctors’ advice and get some rest,” Johnson continued. “I believe the whole country sends its votes to her.”

the queen, who spent a night in the hospital last week to undergo “preliminary examinations” under Buckingham Palace terms, had to cancel his trip to COP26 on climate in Glasgow, Scotland, just days after giving up on a trip to Northern Ireland.

The sovereign is expected to renounce any official travel for at least two more weeks, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday night. She, however, will be able to continue to carry out “soft tasks”, including hearings via videoconference.

The Queen was recommended to rest on October 20, the day after a reception at Windsor Castle, where she appeared in conversation with her Prime Minister Boris Johnson and American businessman Bill Gates.

His last public appearance was on Thursday, when he delivered, via videoconference, the gold medal of poetry to English poet David Constantine. A 24-second video broadcast by the Palace showed her smiling, talking through screens with the poet.