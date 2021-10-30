Queen Elizabeth II will be on rest for ‘at least’ two more weeks – International

LONDON – The British Queen Elizabeth II will be on standby for “at least” two more weeks, announced this Friday, 29, the Buckingham Palace, after the monarch spent a night in a hospital last week for “preliminary examinations”. Official acts during this interval will be cancelled.

“Following the advice of doctors who told her majesty to rest for a few days, the queen has decided that she will continue to rest for at least two more weeks,” the royal palace said in a statement.

After a busy schedule in the first weeks of October, 95-year-old Elizabeth II, the longest-running sovereign on the throne, spent a night in a hospital nine days ago. However, Buckingham Palace reported on Friday, however, it will continue to carry out “soft tasks”, such as hearings, by video call.

On the doctors’ recommendation, he also canceled two trips: one to Northern Ireland and another to Glasgow to participate, next week, in the UN Climate Conference.

The queen “regrets” that she has to give up participating in Remembrance Day on Nov. 13, which honors British and Commonwealth soldiers, the palace added.

However, the palace’s statement highlights that the monarch continues to “firmly intend” to attend the Memorial ceremony the following day, when the wreaths are laid out at the Cenotaph on Whitehall Avenue.

No further details were given about her health status or about the tests that were performed during her brief stay.

Doctors ordered the Queen to rest on October 20, the day after a reception at Windsor Castle, in which she spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and American businessman Bill Gates.

Palace sources said the queen, who was first seen with a cane at a public event on Oct. 12, remains in “good mood” and that medical advice is seen as “a sensible precaution.”

In recent days, she has participated in some events via videoconference at Windsor Palace, near London./AFP and EFE