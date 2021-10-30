Rainha da Mangueira, Evelyn Bastos, bets on ‘low carb’ to show off a drier body at Carnaval 2022 | Carnival 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Carnival 2022 is still far away, but the queen of the drums at Estação Primeira de Mangueira, Evelyn Bastos, has already chosen the corpão she wants to show on the Avenue. In fact, little body, is that the majesty adhered to the low carb diet, which values a lower intake of carbohydrates, and uses good fats and proteins to support the body’s calories.
The body ends up burning extra fat and the result is a drier silhouette.
Evelyn in the last version and already after the low carb diet: drier queen — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks
But don’t think that the majesty that has a typhoon on its hips in Morro de Mangueira will lose the curves (and muscles) that have already become its trademark. These days, on her social network, she has already shown part of the result of the new proposal.
“My nutri @glauciabastosnutri and my trainer @personaldanielkaizer thank you for being with me in all my decisions,” she wrote in the caption of the post in which she appeared in a bikini. It is also worth remembering that Evelyn has a degree in physical education.
Evelyn also showed the result of her new curves during the recording of the program “Seleção do Samba”, in which the new samba da verde e rosa was chosen.
Evelyn Bastos with the look used during the Samba Selection — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks
Mangueira chose the collective composition of Moacyr Luz, Pedro Terra, Bruno Souza and Leandro Almeida to be the samba-enredo at the 2022 carnival(see the lyrics and the technical sheet below).
The green and pink one takes to the Sambódromo the plot “Angenor, José e Laurindo”, which will honor three of the greatest icons in its history: Cartola, Jamelão and Mestre Delegado.
Selection of samba from Mangueira for the 2022 carnival
Battery of Mangueira performed with masks that simulated the appearance of Cartola and the traditional sunglasses in the same model he wore — Photo: Elisa Soupin/G1
Composers of the work were in Cidade do Samba, where the program was recorded, and celebrated the result. “After five years of hard fighting, it’s the third final. First time in such a special year, with our idols as a plot, to have our first victory”, said Pedro Terra, one of the authors.
“It’s a five-year battle, but we managed to take our samba, which will be paraded at Marquês de Sapucaí. God bless Mangueira and may our three idols: Jamelão, Cartola and Delegado, be with us,” added Bruno Souza.
Pedro Terra and Bruno Souza are among the authors of the samba da Mangueira for 2022 — Photo: Elisa Soupin/G1
- Colors: green and pink
- President: Elias João Riche Filho
- Honorary President: Helio Turco
- Carnival: Leandro Vieira
- Carnival Director: Moacyr
- Interpreters: Marquinho Art’Samba
- Drum Master: Wesley
- Drum Queen: Evelyn Bastos
- Plot: “Angenor, José and Laurindo”
Composers of the finalist sambas:
- Paulinho Bandolim, Renan Brandão and Guilherme Sá
- Moacyr Luz, Pedro Terra, Bruno Souza and Leandro Almeida
- Ezio San, Thiago de Souza, Caique Gildo and Robson Reis
“Hose your setting is poetry
That the black conquered ooo
Hose the dawn announces
Wisdom is called Angelor
On this sacred ground the samba echoed
It has a singer, master and composer
Shoe polishing, selling newspaper
Mason hat in the same yard
Three enlightened carnival kings
The roses don’t speak but they are from Mangueira
I saw Mr Laurindo kissing the flag
José Clementino in his prime
The sun coloring my longing
The inspiration is green and pink
The devotion for all our roots
Who brings the color of this nation
You know the hill is a country
And who guarded our pavilion with love
Have our gratitude at your feet
All I know is that Mangueira is a starry sky
No joke, I’m in love
The First Station remembers the past
It’s worth to me Top Hat, Jamelão and Delegate”