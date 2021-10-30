Raissa Barbosa accuses her fiancé of a toxic relationship and he responds

Raissa Barbosa used social media to expose her fiance, Wellington Raposo, accused by her of being toxic. The ex-A Fazenda claims that her partner cursed her and made sexist comments about her having gone to Dennis DJ’s party, which took place in a luxury motel in São Paulo.

According to Raissa, Wellington changed his behavior as soon as she arrived from the celebration. It was a private party for guests only at a motel in São Paulo. And I was in a relationship with a person who as soon as I got home started to get upset, I couldn’t sleep and he didn’t accept that I didn’t take him to the party. I was also saying some totally sexist phrases that made me extremely bad and angry”, she said.

“He turned on live with the intention of defaming me saying that I attacked him, when in fact I defended myself against him, I was already tired because I sent him away from my house several times and he doesn’t accept the termination. He’s so toxic that he doesn’t accept my work and always fights out of jealousy and tries to defame me. I got tired,” added Raissa.

Wellington used social media to defend himself against the fiancée’s accusations. “I was looking for an apology from her: ‘I’m sorry, I should have satisfied you, I’m your wife, we have a serious relationship.’ If I had done this to her, she would have been freaking out, wanting to kick my ass. Every time I told her to stop arguing, cursing and saying the things she should say. I asked why you didn’t let me know. She announced that she was at the invited party, she was already at the party,” he said. The former adult film actor also compared that if he had assaulted Raissa, she would have a certain “advantage” in the situation for being a woman.

