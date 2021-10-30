Raissa Barbosa ends her engagement to a porn actor and denies assaults: ‘Try to defame me’

Modelo claims that Wellington is toxic and doesn’t accept the end of the relationship; he says he decided to expose the aggressions to try to contain the former farm

The model Raissa Barbosa, who participated in the reality show “The Farm 12”, ended the engagement with the porn actor Wellington after he accused her of assault. The ex-Fazenda made an outburst on social networks and said she had a falling out with her partner after going to an event alone. “I was invited to go to a DJ Dennis new song release party, and I did. It was a private party, for guests only in a hotel in São Paulo”, wrote Raissa. When she got home, the model said she found Wellington changed and could not sleep. “He didn’t accept that I didn’t take him to the party and was also saying totally sexist things/phrases that made me extremely bad and angry. With that, he turned on live with the intention of defaming me, saying that I assaulted him when, in fact, I defended myself against him.”

In the live cited by Raissa, the porn actor would have accused her of assault. Raissa said she was already tired of the whole situation, as she had already sent Wellington leave your house several times. “He doesn’t accept the termination. He’s so toxic that he doesn’t accept my work and always fights out of jealousy and always tries to defame me, I got tired”, concluded the model. The porn actor countered Raissa on social media and said they had a falling out because the model didn’t say she was going to the party. “It wasn’t jealousy, I’m very secure, but I don’t want to lack respect either”, he commented in the Instagram stories. Wellington also said she quit acting in erotic films for Raissa and she didn’t value their relationship. “I exposed her aggression to make her stop. My intention was never to harm her”, he stated.